🔥Sporting manager Silas dismisses Bruno Fernandes form concern amid Man Utd transfer speculation🔥

Sporting have been struggling with an uncharacteristic slump in form, but manager Silas insists it has nothing to do with the speculation surrounding star player Bruno Fernandes.

The midfielder has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and speculation has been rife during the January transfer window over a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

While a deal has not been reached, Sporting have lost three of their last four matches, suffering defeats to Porto, Benfica and Braga.

Silas does not lay the blame at Fernandes’ door for these losses and expects the Portugal international, and the teams as a whole, to turn their form around on Monday night against Maritimo.

‘I don’t think one thing is linked to the other,’ said the Sporting boss.

‘I don’t think our performances were bad; in terms of results, we missed many goals, especially against Porto and Benfica, and Bruno participated in those games. It has to do with effectiveness.

‘It’s one thing to score goals and when you don’t make the display it’s another because you’ve lost.

‘Nobody remembers what happened against Porto but I know, because I analysed the game, we didn’t deserve to lose, just like against Benfica. It doesn’t have to do with Bruno but with whether we put the ball in or not.

‘He is always very available to work. He may be more anxious but I didn’t notice. He is very focused on training, in the game, I talk a lot with my players and he is one of the ones who gets more involved in those aspects.

‘I think he will play [on Monday] and will play well for sure.’

Manchester United have lodged bids for the 25-year-old this month, with the latest believed to be £46.4m, but Sporting are holding out for over £50m for their captain.

With the bid and the valuation extremely close it seems that a deal is likely to be done before the end of this month.

Fernandes has scored 15 goals in 27 appearances this season across all competitions, netting eight times in the Portuguese top flight and five more in the Europa League.

MORE: Sporting respond to Manchester United’s improved transfer offer for Bruno Fernandes

MORE: Manchester United hope to complete stunning Bruno Fernandes transfer after shock twist





