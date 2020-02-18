🔥Sport Relief celebrity challenge moves from Mongolia to Namibia over coronavirus fears🔥

Sport Relief’s celebrity fundraising challenge will no longer be held in Mongolia due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The On Thin Ice challenge was scheduled to take place in Mongolia next week but will now take place in the deserts of Namibia because of ongoing health concerns in neighbouring China.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “After closely monitoring travel advice, we have decided to relocate our international fundraising challenge, which starts this weekend.

“We had previously been looking at a range of locations and challenges, and we think that the Namib Desert expedition is a fitting alternative.”

The challenge will now take place in the Namib desert (BBC)

Frankie Bridge, Karim Zeroual and Nick Grimshaw are among the celebrities taking part in the event, which will see them trek 100 miles across the Namib Desert.

It will now be called Sport Relief: The Heat Is On in a nod to the very different climate.

The celebrities will scale the highest sand dunes in the world during the journey, which will be filmed for a BBC One documentary in the run up to Sport Relief’s telethon, which returns on March 13.

Davidson added: “We are extremely grateful to our team of celebrities who have not wavered in their passion and determination to want to take on a challenge for us, which is extraordinary in itself.

“We hope the public will join us in giving them our full support as they push themselves to the limits to raise money for Sport Relief.”

The challenge aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health services.

72,436 worldwide have been infected with coronavirus according to figures from China’s National Health Commission.

Sport Relief returns to the BBC on March 13.

With additional reporting by Press Association.