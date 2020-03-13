Sport Relief’s Night of TV is back and bigger than ever for 2020.

Broadcast live from Salford, Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness will be on hosting duties for the charity telethon, alongside Sport Relief first-timers Rylan Clark-Neal, Alex Scott, Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis, Tom Allen and Maya Jama.

As ever, the packed line-up features a host of sketches, challenges, celebrity specials and musical performances.

Here’s what you can look forward to…

Line of Duty

Spoof: Can AC-12 crack another case? (BBC / Comic Relief )

AC-12 are back – and they’re still trying to hunt down bent coppers. This time around they have their sights set on DC Taylor (played by Harry Potter and The OA star Jason Isaacs), who they reckon knows H’s real identity.

Given that he’s represented by an extremely hapless lawyer, played by comedian Lee Mack, it seems they’ll have a pretty decent chance of throwing him behind bars… Hopefully this sketch will be enough to tide fans over before the acclaimed drama returns for its sixth series (filming is already in progress) later this year.

Clash of the Channels

Race: Who will be the fastest channel on water? (BBC / Comic Relief / James Stack )

The Celebrity Boat Race is back for Sport Relief 2020 – and this time it’s bigger and better than ever, with teams from BBC and ITV going head to head against their counterparts from Channel 4 and Sky.

Each broadcasting team will be vying to be crowned the fastest channel on the water as they race around Salford Quays.

Killing Steves

At risk: Stephen Fry becomes a target in Killing Steve (BBC / Comic Relief / Ray Burmiston)

A blonde assassin with a penchant for pink tulle is on a killing spree – and all of her victims are named Steve, from Corrie staple Steve McDonald to rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave to presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Could Villanelle have something to do with it?

A Round With Rom

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan challenges tennis star Sir Andy Murray to a round of mini golf with a twist, where the loser must complete a forfeit.

The Greatest Dancer Sport Relief Special

New tricks: Celebrities attempt to impress the dance captains (BBC / Sport Relief / Tom Dymond)

Shortly after the series two finale, The Greatest Dancer is back for a special episode, with two teams of celebrities attempting to learn and perform a routine to impress dance captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

Alexandra Burke, Sam Quek, Jay McGuiness and Harry Judd will take on a West End-inspired routine while Louis Smith, HRVY, Saffron Barker and Katie McGlynn will try out some street dance moves.

The ​Greatest Sport Relief Sketch Of All Time

​In the run up to the telethon, BBC viewers have been voting for their favourite Sport Relief sketch ever – and there’s plenty to choose from.

Will Smithy (aka James Corden)’s infamous Sports Personality of the Year speech come out victorious? Or perhaps Beckham in Peckham, which saw the footballer chat about art with Only Fools and Horses’ Del Boy and Rodney, will be the public’s choice?

The winning sketch will be played in full during Friday’s broadcast, so cast your votes wisely…

Sport Relief airs on BBC One from 7pm on Friday March 13.