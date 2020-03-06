🔥Sport is a great way to help girls build life skills, says footballer Eni Aluko🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Footballer Eni Aluko has spoken about how sport can help girls build life skills.

The former England player and TV pundit shared advice with aspiring footballers at a coaching session in London.

The 33-year-old, who plays for Juventus, held the session at Royal Docks Academy in Newham with charity Goals 4 Girls, which has helped over 400 young women from disadvantaged backgrounds to develop leadership and football skills.

The charity, founded in south-east London by former professional footballer Francesca Brown, offers free development programmes for girls aged 11 to 16, part-funded by Adidas.

Aluko told participants: “What you guys are doing is amazing. Within these settings, being able to talk about life beyond football and coach life skills, I kind of had to figure it out as I went along. In terms of a network like this, it didn’t really exist.” She added: “You need your team and your family to push you through.”

Her visit was part of a new Adidas project with funding platform iFundWomen to help female-run businesses break down barriers within sport.