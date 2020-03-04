🔥Spitting Image to return after 24 years with new episodes arriving on Britbox🔥

After 24 years off air, ITV have announced that the hit show Spitting Image will be returning.

The show is the first original commission announced by BritBox UK, the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV and it will air this autumn.

The creators of the show have said: “With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn’t be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events.”

The new series will feature some very familiar faces, with Boris Johnson, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings, US President Mr Trump, Beyonce, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York all set to be ridiculed in puppet form.

Trump: Naturally the US president has been immortalised by the show’s creators (PA)

Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden will also get the satirical treatment.

Spitting Image’s original co-creator Roger Law is also back at the helm, following its initial 18 series run from 1984 to 1996.

At £300,000 per episode the programme was TV’s most expensive light entertainment show.

The show’s original run it featured a number of hilarious and shocking moments including Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet – “the vegetables” – with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.

Ronald Reagan was featured in bed with two red call buttons, one marked Nurse, the other Nuke.

Law, who will be executive producing the new series, said: “Public service satire announcement.

“I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do?

Putin: The intricate puppets poke fun at politiicians and famous faces (PA)

“The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye, it will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation.

“With scandalous scripts and A-list characters, it will be the people’s programme. When Dominic Cummings gets the boot, Spitting Image will give him a job.

“We’ve always employed weirdos and are sure Dom will be a great asset, he seems to hate politicians as much as we do. We will take back control from the likes of BoJo, Trump, Harry and Meghan, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

“We will be dazzled and amazed by Jurgen Klopp and Beyonce, we will have regular weather updates from our roving reporter Greta Thunberg. The timing is right, the puppets are ready, the people have spoken. And the message for the doomsayers and gloomsters is, this autumn we will get BritBox done!”

BritBox Originals chief and ITV’s director of TV Kevin Lygo said: “We are thrilled that BritBox can provide the opportunity for British creativity to truly run wild, and we are looking forward to enticing new subscribers with the new series and service.”

Development of the puppets is already under way.

Spitting Image will air exclusively on BritBox and a second series will follow next year.

Additional reporting from PA