Spire pushes for ‘green light’ to restore hefty surcharges to utility bills

ST. LOUIS — Months after a court ruled that Spire wrongly charged customers millions of dollars to offset pipeline replacement costs, the Missouri Senate is on the cusp of allowing similar charges to stay in place — or even become more common — in the future.The legislation under consideration, Senate Bill 618, may expand the ability of natural gas utilities to speed their recovery of infrastructure investments through a surcharge added to customers’ bills. That fixed fee — called an Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge, or ISRS — allows utilities to avoid a potential wait of years to recoup costs through traditional regulatory approval.The same type of charge has attracted scrutiny in recent months. In November, a Missouri appeals court ruled that, in three separate cases, St. Louis-based Spire had wrongfully collected the surcharges from customers — including for work to replace relatively new plastic pipes that “are not worn out or in a deteriorated condition,” the ruling said. Spire has said it would appeal the decision.As of December, Spire said it had collected at least $14.8 million in the contested charges, or about $12 per customer in Missouri.The Senate bill now puts the surcharges back in the spotlight, and has been criticized by some consumer watchdogs.Opponents argue that the fixed rates could raise customer bills by about 10% — even when costs of fuel and service are going down — and that utilities would get a “green light” to expand the charges to projects where sections of pipeline are not worn out. Supporters say that the measure is needed to facilitate the replacement of unsafe metal gas lines by adjusting the definition of what is eligible for the surcharges, in the wake of the legal dispute surrounding them.“We were frankly surprised that the Western District (Court of Appeals) chose to reinterpret that language that has worked well for 15 years,” said Scott Carter, president of Spire’s Missouri utilities.“Our intent is not to expand the program,” he said. “It’s not an expansion, but a clarification…. It clarifies what’s recoverable under ISRS.”The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, agrees, and acknowledged that the recent court ruling sparked the legislation. He said that the court did not dispute whether certain pipeline replacement projects were prudent, but focused on surcharge eligibility, as spelled out by Missouri law. He now aims to remove the language where Spire fell short.“We’re cleaning up the wording,” said Wallingford, adding that he expects the chamber to pass the bill next week. “We needed to get on it legislatively, and get this resolved.”But critics see the shifting language as cause for concern.They point to the bill’s attempt to eliminate the key legal phrase invoked in the court ruling, concerning pipes that are “worn out or in a deteriorated condition.” Instead, the legislation would allow utilities to apply surcharges to replacing pipes that “can no longer be installed under currently applicable safety standards.”“It’s squishy,” said John Coffman, an attorney with the Consumers Council of Missouri, suggesting that those imprecise standards could include internal company definitions of pipes that warrant replacement. “It’s susceptible to being opened up to whatever they want it to be.”As a result, the group, which advocates for consumers on issues such as utility rates, health care and finance, says that “Spire would be given the green light to replace pipe that isn’t worn out and doesn’t need to be replaced.”Concerns extended to some members of the Senate. Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, introduced amendments to the bill, including conditions that would have it expire after nine years, and would require utilities like Spire to refund past ineligible surcharges to customers before seeking new ones that are justified by the law.But Schupp says that even those measures for consumer protection can’t overcome what she sees as a flawed bill that “opens the door for more misuse” by utilities.“This is simply designed to support the monopoly utility to help them earn profits at the expense of the consumer,” said Schupp, noting the approximately 10% profit margin that regulated utilities are allowed to recover for infrastructure investments. “Their earnings are going to be based on how much infrastructure they can replace, whether it’s prudent or not.”Wallingford said he supports Schupp’s amendments and believes they are sufficient safeguards.“We don’t want the utilities to take a look at that and say, ‘We can just run away with it,’” he said. “That’s why we have the part with the refund and the sunset, as well.”Both Schupp and Coffman said safety concerns about the prevalence of aging and more leak-prone metal gas pipes are overblown, either because a vast majority of them have already been replaced, or because other processes exist for monopolized utilities to meet their legal obligations for safe and reliable service.“This seems like overkill,” Schupp said.Spire, though, said that there are still 700 miles of cast iron mains and nearly 900 miles of bare steel mains that it wants to replace.

