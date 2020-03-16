🔥Spider-Man: Far From Director Reveals Hilarious Sequel Poster In Response To Coronavirus Concerns🔥

While the title of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man sequel is currently unknown, one thought latched on to by fans is that it should find some way to include the word “Home.” After all, the term has been used twice in the series thus far, with Spider-Man: Homecoming being followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, and it might ultimately be a way to label the franchise separately from Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man movies.

As of now, we don’t actually know if this will come to pass, but in light of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic and social distancing that’s going on, director Jon Watts is having some fun sharing a potential idea: Spider-Man: Work From Home.

There is currently a lot of fear and anxiety in the world due to the spread of COVID-19, but Jon Watts has successfully managed to put a smile on our faces with the image above. Shared by the director on Instagram, the shot comes from action figure photographer DorkLordCollectibles, who positioned his Spider-Man: Homecoming Hot Toys figure behind a scaled desk setup to create an imaginary poster for a Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

Obviously this is intended as a joke, but it is still interesting to think about what the plot of a film titled Spider-Man: Work From Home would be. After all, the wall-crawler is best known as a physically active hero, swinging all around the city to help people in need, and forcing him into a situation where he can only operate as a hero from the confines of his house in Queens presents an interesting challenge.

Spider-Man would wind up probably being fairly useless in a work from home scenario… but the good news is that Peter Parker wouldn’t be. Not only does he have a lot of technology know-how that would allow him to do a lot of good just sitting in front of a computer monitor, but he also has solid journalistic instincts that would aid in any kind of research necessary. The film showing all this might not wind up being all that action-heavy, but it could still be rather clever and cool.

Of course, the story at the center of the next Spider-Man movie will surely be totally different, particularly given the shocking events that transpired in the mid-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home where Peter Parker’s identity was revealed by Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson. With that set up, Spider-Man actually won’t even be safe in the comforts of his own home, as his address is public record. So maybe the title will be more like Spider-Man: Not Even Safe At Home?

The blockbuster is supposed to go into production this summer, but given all of the big question marks surrounding how long the pandemic will impact every day life it’s unclear if the movie will be able to stay on schedule. At present, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios plan to have the Spider-Man sequel in theaters on July 16, 2021.

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest updates both about the project, and the impact on the film industry being made by COVID-19.