🔥Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking Out Over Tom Holland’s Self-Quarantine🔥

This weekend, Tom Holland gave fans a bit of a scare as he took to Instagram Live to reveal that he’s come down with an illness. Given the current health crisis, everyone’s assuming he may have contracted coronavirus, though the Spider-Man star himself notes that he doesn’t think that’s what he’s got – but he isn’t sure.

As sad as it is that Holland isn’t feeling well, at least he’s bringing people a lot of joy with his social media updates while he’s in self-quarantine. And the result is that the internet is kind of losing it over the whole situation.

On the one hand, many are getting worried for the British actor’s health.

Imagine the amount of people freaking out because Tom Holland was sick on his insta story

— Tony Kennedy (@Tonfyrb26) March 22, 2020

COVID-19, you (might) have gone too far this time!

Tom Holland woke up this morning not feeling well. I will come up with a cure for covid if he has it

— carey loves agent whiskey (@hollandpascals) March 22, 2020

We were all flat Squidward when we saw Holland’s name trending.

I THOUGHT TOM HOLLAND WAS TRENDING BECAUSE HE GOT THE CORONA VIRUS pic.twitter.com/GpHBmXbZWu

— lunax ✩ ₊˚♡ (@lunaxbro) March 22, 2020

At least the actor is keeping up his usual quirky sense of humor during his self-isolation. This reply to an infatuated fan is particularly on point:

Someonody asked Tom Holland to marry him on his ig live and he responded with “I would, but I can’t because of the coronavirus.” 😂😭

— pamela (@moxleysblowpop) March 22, 2020

For some folks, Holland’s livestream was a bit of an information overload. Wait, what was that about a chicken?

Tom Holland just hit me with so much information on his Instagram story this morning. He’s sick, no bueno. He’s doing a puzzle like an old man. And because the markets were running low on eggs, he bought a chicken???

— CHRIS EVANS’ SWEATER IN KNIVES OUT (@raventbrunner) March 22, 2020

Yes, it’s true, Tom Holland really did buy himself a chicken because he couldn’t find any eggs in his local stores. Why haven’t the rest of us thought of that quick-fix?

@TomHolland1996 getting chickens is the best thing to happen during quarantine

— Madds (@its_me_maddie) March 22, 2020

Mixed emotions all-round.

Tom Holland feeling sick: 👎🏼👎🏼

Tom Holland using this opportunity to connect with his fans on Instagram: 👌🏼👌🏼

Tom Holland liking puzzles: 👍🏼👍🏼

— Erin (@up_in_the_erin) March 22, 2020

Spider-Man: Work From Home, coming to a theater near you never.

This morning I was watching the livestream video of @TomHolland1996 on Instagram , and I read a comment of a fan that makes me laugh as fuck haha … “Next movie : spider man work from home “hahahha , sorry I woke up funny this morning … PS . love you @TomHolland1996 pic.twitter.com/SKDzYyXLUY

— Sunrise ☀️ (@J0RB3RT) March 22, 2020

Remember, in this difficult time, we must all follow the latest expert medical advice. Just like Tom Holland, we should all be self-quarantining with a chicken.

be like tom holland and self quarantine with a chicken

— 🐁 (@teotorrivtte) March 22, 2020

The Avengers: Endgame actor’s latest project is Pixar’s Onward. What with the pandemic forcing many cinemas to close though, Disney has made the film available to watch on VOD earlier than usual, so you can catch it from the comfort of your own home now. Meanwhile, he next returns to the MCU in Spider-Man 3, coming next summer.

Feel better soon, Tom Holland!