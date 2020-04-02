🔥Spider-Man 3: What We Know So Far About The Far From Home Sequel🔥

On February 9, 2015, the Marvel Cinematic Universe changed forever. Following long negotiations between Walt Disney Studios and Sony Pictures, a landmark deal was struck that would allow Spider-Man to start appearing in movies released by Marvel Studios. In the years since then, we have seen some wild adventures with the Queens-born wall-crawler played by Tom Holland in the MCU, and very soon we will get to see the completion of his trilogy in the expansive continuity with a project simply known for now as Spider-Man 3 (yes, we are aware there is already another film with that title).

The project is moving very quickly through development, so as we’ve been known to do here on CinemaBlend, we’ve put together this guide to help keep track of everything we know about the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel thus far. So let’s dig in, starting with the date fans will actually get to see the finished movie:

What Is The Release Date For Spider-Man 3?

Following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home in summer 2019, there was a brief period when it was unclear exactly what the sequel to the film was going to be. A contract dispute between Walt Disney Studios and Sony Pictures called off the deal that allowed the beloved superhero to exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and so suddenly nobody knew what the future was going to hold. Fortunately, the two studios were eventually able to come up with a new agreement, allowing the MCU Spider-Man 3 to proceed and a 2021 date to be planned.

As the second year of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four plans, 2021 will be incredibly significant, as it will be the first time that the franchise releases four titles in a single calendar year. The year will kick off with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and conclude with Thor: Love And Thunder, and the next Spider-Man movie will come out between them. Specifically, the untitled blockbuster will be hitting theaters on July 16, 2021.

When Will Spider-Man 3 Start Production?

Much of Hollywood has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as not only have theaters around the world closed their doors, but active productions have been forced to shut down. At the end of it all, studio schedules are going to have to be completely redone, but one production that may be safe from the chaos is the new Spider-Man film. In early March 2020 Tom Holland went on record saying that the plan was to have the movie start rolling in July 2020, and it’s been predicted that the health crisis will be resolved by then.

What Is Spider-Man 3’s Rating?

Save for the limited number of comics written as part of the Marvel Knights line in the last 20 years, Spider-Man has always been seen as a family-friendly character, and that’s consistently been reflected in the ratings that are given to his big screen journeys by the MPAA. To date, every Spidey movie has been rated either PG-13 (the live-action titles) or PG (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse). It’s really impossible to believe that the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will deviate from that trend.

Who Is Directing Spider-Man 3?

When Jon Watts was hired to direct Spider-Man: Homecoming back in June 2015, audiences didn’t really know how to react because the filmmaker was far from a proven entity. After all, his resume largely consisted of music videos and shorts, and his most hyped-feature, the Sundance Film Festival hit Cop Car, wasn’t set to come out for another two months. Now, however, his is a name with which fans are incredibly familiar, because he is about to embark on making the third chapter of what may historically be considered the best big screen Spider-Man trilogy.

Between Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jon Watts has already helmed two excellent films featuring the titular web-slinger, and both Marvel and Sony have been happy enough with the work to bring him back for the next adventure. Should all go according to plan, he will be the first director to helm an entire MCU trilogy, and only the third to direct three films for Marvel Studios (the other two being Joe and Anthony Russo, who made four titles for the company thus far: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame). Since taking the helm of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the central character has been Watts’ whole world career-wise, as he hasn’t directed any other movies in between the blockbusters.

What Is The Story Of Spider-Man 3?

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is completely shrouded in mystery up until its release, and the untitled Spider-Man 3 is proving no exception given that we do not yet have even a simple logline or know who the central villain is going to be. That being said, there is certainly significant expectation that the movie will primarily center around the monster cliffhanger that is featured in the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

How Spider-Man: Far From Home Ended

For those that don’t remember, the coda begins with Spidey dropping MJ off after a swing through New York City, and then noticing a breaking news bulletin playing on giant screens outside Madison Square Garden. The Daily Bugle, a news operation run by controversial figure J. Jonah Jameson, has released footage that suggests that Spider-Man – not Mysterio – was responsible for the drone attack in London, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, the footage also reveals the hero’s secret identity.

Where Will Spider-Man 3 Pick Up?

Based on that final bit, we can probably assume that Spider-Man 3 is going to open with the eponymous character being Public Enemy #1 and not even able to hide from the world by pretending to be mild mannered high school student Peter Parker. How the movie will utilize that setup is currently unclear, so we’ll just have to wait for more details. One key element that will presumably help clarify what the movie is going to be is the identity of the central villain, but we are still waiting on that bit of information.

Who’s Starring In Spider-Man 3?

Here is who we know for sure will be featured in the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland)

Tom Holland made his debut as Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and in the time since has helped his incarnation of the character become a true fan favorite. Not only have fans loved the solo adventures featuring the hero, but he’s served as a brilliant supporting player in the major crossovers Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

While time is a bit weird in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because of The Blip, Spider-Man: Far From Home was set in between Peter Parker’s junior and senior years of high school, and while his life has always been kind of a mess – needing to balance superheroics with school work – things are now infinitely more complicated due to his fugitive status and everybody knowing that he is a masked vigilante.

MJ (Zendaya)

As noted earlier, MJ is with Spider-Man in the mid-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home when his identity is publicly outed, so she will immediately be there for him as he deals with the fallout. What her role will be in the film beyond that is unfortunately a mystery for now, mostly because we don’t really know much of anything about the plot.

Because Zendaya hasn’t appeared in any of the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover films, the MCU Spider-Man 3 will be just her third time playing MJ. The actress has been busy of late, not only playing a lead on the HBO series Euphoria, but also playing a key role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune.

Where Can You Stream Spider-Man Movies?

In the modern age of superhero movies, Spider-Man has had a massively important role to play, and almost all of his big screen adventures are available to stream, provided you have access to the right subscription services.

Spider-Man (2002)

Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man, featuring Tobey Maguire, was the first blockbuster to tell the origin story of the eponymous character, and his battle with Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn a.k.a. The Green Goblin can be streamed on FX Now.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sixteen years after its initial release, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 is still considered by many to be one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, featuring Spidey going toe-to-toe with Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, and thanks to FX Now you can stream the film now and make up your own mind.

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Following the incredibly successful first two Spider-Man movies, the original Spider-Man 3 is considered a controversial title, as not everyone is too happy with how the film balances its villains or incorporates Peter Parker’s “dark side.” You can decide how well the blockbuster has aged by watching it now on Netflix.

Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

While Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man isn’t available to stream on any subscription platform, you can watch the sequel on FX Now. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 definitely isn’t considered the pinnacle of Spidey movies, but you can make your own judgement.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man made his big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War, joining Team Iron Man on a mission to capture the members of Team Cap, and it’s as awesome as it is fun. Disney+ has the streaming rights to the blockbuster and is available now.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Because the solo MCU Spider-Man movies aren’t technically Marvel Studios releases (as they are distributed by Sony Pictures), they aren’t available on Disney+ with other titles in the canon. Still, though, you can check out the masked vigilante’s fight with Michael Keaton’s The Vulture over on FX Now.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

If you’re a true-blue Spider-Man fan who also loves to make themselves really sad, you can always catch Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix. Watching Tom Holland turn to dust remains as heartbreaking now as it did when the film was first released.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

If you’re looking to take a break from live-action, but still want to watch a Spider-Man movie, Netflix has you covered. The ridiculously amazing, Oscar winning animated feature Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is available for all subscribers.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Sure, Spidey’s role in Avengers: Endgame isn’t all that big due to his death in Avengers: Infinity War, but there is still an incredible joy watching him swing around in the big final battle, and you can catch the epic streaming now on Disney+.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home was released in a tough position being the summer follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, but the European adventure gone awry courtesy of the villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a blast, and you can now watch it again and again on Starz.

Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For Spider-Man 3?

With production on the MCU Spider-Man 3 not scheduled to start until July 2020, there doesn’t yet exist any footage that could be assembled to create a trailer for the film. It’s most likely that we will get to see a teaser for the blockbuster either right before the end of 2020 (a.k.a. November/December) or right at the start of 2021 (a.k.a. January/February).

What are your expectations for the upcoming Spider-Man sequel? Do you have any early predictions? Hit the comments section with your thoughts, and as the film continues to move through the various stages of development we will continue to update this feature.