🔥Spicy beef and pork tacos with avocado salsa recipe🔥

These tacos could work as a whole meal in themselves. You might also want to make a vegetarian filling with beans or a spicier version: kids love tacos and it’s a sociable choice, because it’s about everyone creating their own.

Prep time: 5-10 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

four

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp groundnut oil

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

400g minced beef

100g minced pork

A pinch of smoked paprika

A pinch of ground cumin

A pinch of chilli flakes

300ml beef stock

For the salsa

2 avocados, halved, destoned and peeled

A handful of chopped coriander

Juice and zest of 1 lime

2 ripe tomatoes, finely diced

To serve

12 taco shells

2 tbsp sour cream

METHOD