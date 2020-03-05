🔥Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke is arriving at Netflix tonight🔥

Spenser Confidential – Credit: Daniel McFadden The brand new Netflix original movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke is arriving at Netflix on Friday, March 6.The largest Netflix original action movie since 6 Underground is arriving at Netflix soon! Spenser Confidential premieres on Netflix on Friday, March 6.In order to watch the movie the moment it’s open to stream, you can begin watching at 12: 01 a.m. PT. That’s when virtually all new Netflix movies and shows are put into the streaming service.Spenser Confidential is another Mark Wahlberg-Peter Berg movie. It’s exactly the same duo that brought us Deepwater Horizon, Day patriots, Lone Survivor, among others. Winston Duke, most widely known for his roles in Us and Black Panther, stars alongside Wahlberg in the film.Spenser Confidential is founded on the novel Wonderland compiled by Ace Atkins.In the film, Wahlberg plays a officer, Spenser, would you time in prison. After escaping ., he meets Hawk, played by Duke, who’s training with Spenser’s old boxing coach, Henry, played by Alan Arkin, to become an MMA fighter. Spenser’s former officers are murdered after he could be released from prison shortly, and together, Spenser and Hawk make an effort to solve the case, in accordance with Netflix.Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Austin Post star in the film also.Browse the trailer below!If you’re a fan of action comedies, this is actually the movie that you should watch on Netflix! This movie has about just as much star power as any Netflix movie we’ve seen yet. Wahlberg and Duke would be the big draws, but Shlesinger is among the hottest comedians in the global world. I’m also a large Alan Arkin fan, so I’ll watch much everything he’s in pretty.It may be just a little premature, considering we haven’t seen the movie, but there appears like lots of prospect of a Spenser Confidential sequel or perhaps a franchise opportunity. We’ve seen it with other big Netflix movies lately!Are you considering staying up late to view Spenser Confidential on Netflix? It looks like an excellent late-night movie!