🔥Spenser Confidential 2: Release date and what happens next🔥

Spenser Confidential – Credit: Daniel McFadden We shared the expected release date for the Spenser Confidential sequel and what we expect to happen, assuming Netflix orders the sequel.Spenser Confidential premiered on Netflix on Friday, March 6, and it’s already one of the most popular movies on Netflix.After watching the film, fans all over the world are sharing their hopes for a sequel to the Netflix original film.We definitely want to see Winston Duke, Mark Wahlberg, Iliza Shlesinger, and Alan Arkin back for a sequel, and hopefully, Netflix can make that happen.It doesn’t sounds like there are any major plans right now, but according to a report from LA Times, all the major players are interested in doing a sequel! That’s really good news for fans of the film!Below, we shared the expected release for Spenser Confidential 2 and some possible storylines for the sequel.Release DateAssuming a sequel is ordered, it’s probably going to be a long time before we see Spenser Confidential 2. There is so much that needs to happen to get the sequel off the ground. The script has to be written, filming has to happen, and all the editing and promotion. That’s not including any negotiations that have to take place with the actors, creative team and crew.At the very earliest, it’ll be the spring of 2022 before we see Spenser Confidential 2. Unless Wahlberg, Duke, and others had deals for a sequel before the release of the first film, it’s going to be a while to get all that worked out.We haven’t seen many Netflix sequels yet, but there have been long delays between the first movie and the second movie for the movies we have seen. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before had about an 18-month gap between films. We’re still waiting on Bright 2 starring Will Smith, and that premiered on Netflix in December 2017.At the earliest, expect a two-year gap between the movies. Again, this is assuming Netflix orders the sequel.What Happens NextI think we all want to see Spenser, Hawk, Cissy and Henry investigating another crime. We caught a glimpse of something going down with a fire chief at the end of the first film. That sounds interesting.But, I think the writers could come up with something a little better. I really enjoyed Spenser and Hawk investigating dirty cops. Perhaps, there is more corruption they could bring to light? That seems like a good place to start.I really like the team that’s been assembled with Cissy and Henry assisting Spenser and Hawk. It would be great if they continued to crack more cases, and then we could catch up with them a year or two down the road.I also wonder if there are any loose ends with this case that need to be tied up. It would be interesting to see if Driscoll wasn’t really pulling the strings. Now, that person wants revenge on Spenser and the squad.What do you think? Do you want to see Spenser Confidential 2 on Netflix?