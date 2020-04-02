🔥Spencer Matthews on the glass half full approach that is getting him through lockdown🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Spencer Matthews welcomed us into his bedroom, and kitchen, for the first in our ‘At Home With…’ series. The television personality and entrepreneur, who recently started drinks business The Clean Liquor Co, says he is being as positive as possible in these uncertain times: “I am an optimist and my glass is always half full so I am seeing this as good family time. I am enjoying being with my wife and son.”

He is staying fit and keeping his mind clear by running up to 10 kilometres every day. His wife Vogue Williams is also encouraging him to experiment with new healthy recipes: “My wife is an amazing cook. She is trying all sorts of fun stuff. We are baking a lot more than we ordinarily would. There is always banana bread on the go.”

Matthews is using his time to discover new tech and encourages everyone to learn about audio phenomenon 8D music: “You just put your earphones in and your brain hears the music, not your ears. It comes around the back of your head like surround sound. It is unbelievable.”

He says the first thing he will do when the lockdown lifts is return to the office and have real life meetings with his newly established team for The Clean Liquor Co which creates ultra low alcohol variants of alcoholic spirits. One CleanGin and tonic has less alcohol than freshly baked bread or a ripe banana and there is less than one unit of alcohol in an entire bottle.

The idea was sparked by Matthews’ previous habits: “I used to drink pretty regularly. I have always had big dreams for myself as a businessman but my drinking was definitely getting in the way. So I wanted to create a way of enjoying a gin and tonic or a rum and Coke or a mojito with all the flavour profile and without the negative effects of the alcohol. I came up with The Clean Liquor Co and our first product is CleanGin. It is 1.2 per cent. No sugar, no sweetness, no hangover. My pregnant wife enjoys them regularly.”

His advice to other small business owners at this time? Be careful with cash. “These are unprecedented times. No one knows when it is going to end, that is why it is so scary. The longer the economy goes to sleep the worse it will be for everyone. So there is a lot of political pressure to keep everyone going yet we all have to stay at home.”

