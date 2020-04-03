🔥Spectacular loch-side home in BBC's The Nest steals the show🔥

A sleek glass mansion perched on the edge of Scotland’s atmospheric Loch Long would be the perfect place to self-isolate.

However, while coronavirus lockdown continues, from the comfort of your living room you can at least admire the atmospheric pad that’s currently stealing the show as the backdrop to BBC One’s surrogacy drama, The Nest.

The emotional thriller, now in its third week, stars Line of Duty’s Martin Compston as Dan, with Sophie Rundle of Peaky Blinders fame as his wife, Emily. The wealthy couple seem to have it all, apart from the one thing they really want – a baby.

Their desperate fertility battle and a chance encounter lead them to Kaya, a mysterious 18-year-old from the other side of the city, played by Mirren Mack.

When Kaya agrees to carry their baby for £50,000, the tense series begins to explore who she is and what brought her to the couple.

The BBC says The Nest’s theme is “love, trust and the true cost of buying whatever you want”.

Sophie Rundle and Martin Compston filming scenes in Cape Cove, the holiday rental property featured in BBC’s The Nest

Where is the real house featured in The Nest?

Amid the twists and turns of each new episode, the couple’s striking home and its incredible setting on the Rosneath Peninsula, in Argyll and Bute on the Scottish west coast, have become scene-stealers in their own right.

The house, called Cape Cove, is a luxurious holiday let – and it’s definitely one to go on the wish list when government guidance against non-essential travel eases.

Cape Cove is a five-bedroom waterside home overlooking Loch Long on Scotland’s west coast (https://www.cottages-and-castles.co.uk)

Set on the coast of the handsome Victorian holiday resort of Helensburgh, Cape Cove is about an hour from Glasgow.

The waterside property comfortably sleeps 10 in its five bedrooms, has four bathrooms and comes with access to a private beach.

This popular let usually rents for £3,059 a week at this time of year and its sleek lines and striking floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcase views of Loch Long and the surrounding national park.

A cosy wood burner takes centre stage in the triple-aspect living room, while outside there are five decked terraces, an outdoor hot tub, barbecue, dining areas and fire pit decks.

According to the website, the property is booked out for week-long stays for the rest of this year.

The Nest airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday. The first two episodes have already aired, and are now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.