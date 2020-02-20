🔥Special Report: Roger Stone sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison🔥
Roger Stone, President Trump’s longtime friend and a Republican consultant, has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison. Stone was convicted in November on seven counts, including lying to Congress and obstructing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 election. Jim Axelrod anchors a CBS News Special Report from New York with a report from Weijia Jiang at the White House.