special-report:-roger-stone-sentenced-to-3-years-and-4-months-in-prison

🔥Special Report: Roger Stone sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Roger Stone, President Trump’s longtime friend and a Republican consultant, has been sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison. Stone was convicted in November on seven counts, including lying to Congress and obstructing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of alleged interference by Russia in the 2016 election. Jim Axelrod anchors a CBS News Special Report from New York with a report from Weijia Jiang at the White House.

Related Posts

how-early-should-you-file-your-tax-return?

How early should you file your tax return?

mariya smith
macron’s-pick-for-paris-mayor-pulls-out-of-race-amid-sexting-scandal

🔥Macron’s pick for Paris mayor pulls out of race amid sexting scandal🔥

John koli
arsenal-reaping-rewards-with-shkodran-mustafi-reborn-under-mikel-arteta

Arsenal reaping rewards with Shkodran Mustafi reborn under Mikel Arteta

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *