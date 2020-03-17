🔥Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus having also been diagnosed with leukemia🔥

A Spanish football coach has died after contracting the coronavirus was also battling with leukemia.

21-year-old Francisco Garcia, a youth team coach at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta, went to hospital with symptoms of the virus when only then was it discovered he was also suffering from cancer.

The pre-existing condition made Garcia more susceptible to the Covid-19 virus. The youth team coach becomes the youngest person to have died from the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.

The coach had been advised to seek medical help after he began experiencing trouble breathing, Spanish newspaper Malaga Hoy reported.

A club statement read: “We want to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends and close friends of our coach Francisco Garcia who has left us, unfortunately.

“Now what do we do without you, Francis? How are we going to continue conquering … in the league? We don’t know how, but we will surely do it for you. “We will not forget you, rest in peace, phenomenon. Until forever.”