🔥Spanish army finds abandoned bodies of suspected coronavirus victims in nursing homes🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Spanish army found elderly residents living among dead bodies of people believed to have died from coronavirus in retirement homes, it has emerged.

The troops, who came to disinfect the homes, found residents abandoned and living in squalor around infectious dead bodies, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said staff at some nursing homes had left after Covid-19 was detected.

Defence Minister Margarita Robbes told TV channel Telecinco that the government would be “strict and inflexible when dealing with the way older people are treated” in retirement homes.

“The army, during certain visits, found some older people completely abandoned, sometimes even dead in their beds,” she said.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

She said the discovery included a number of nursing homes and several bodies but did not disclose the exact location of homes or how many bodies were found.

Spanish health officials have said that in normal circumstances dead bodies of nursing home residents are put in cold storage until they can be collected by funeral services.

However, when bodies are suspected to be infected by coronavirus, they are left in their beds until they can be retrieved by properly equipped funeral staff.

In Madrid, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country, the wait for bodies to be collected can take up to 24 hours, officials have said.

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa told a news conference that care homes were “an absolute priority” for the government.

She added: “We will exercise the most intensive monitoring of these centres.”

On Tuesday Spain announced a record daily rise of 6,584 new coronavirus cases, with an overall total of 39,673 people infected.

The country also announced 514 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 2,696.

Madrid’s municipal funeral home announced that from Tuesday it would stop collecting coronavirus victims due to a lack of protective equipment. The Spanish capital will instead use a major ice rink, the Palacio de Hielo, as a temporary mortuary until bodies can be taken to be cremated or buried.

The city has taken over two hotels to help with the overflow of coronavirus patients, and plans to adapt five more. Madrid’s hotel association has offered 40 hotels to aid medical workers.