Spain’s Queen Letizia has been tested for coronavirus after shaking hands and kissing equality minister Irene Montero on the cheek.

Montero has since been diagnosed with coronavirus and she and her partner, Pedro Iglesia, are now in quarantine.

Queen Letizia met with Montero and many others when she attended a meeting with APRAMP (The Association for the Prevention, Reintegration and Care of Prostituted Women) on Friday, March 6. It was announced the following Thursday, March 12, that equality minister Irene Montero had been diagnosed with the virus.

Queen Letizia with Irene Montero on March 6th, 2020 (Getty Images)

Since Queen Letizia met with Montero, she has made multiple public appearances, including greeting basketball players during the Spanish Queen Cup as well as having lunch with French President Emmanuell Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the Elysee Palace.

Queen Letizia with basketball players at the Spanish Queen Cup on March 8th, 2020 (Getty Images )

Spain’s King Felipe VI has also been tested for the virus.

A Spanish Royal Family spokesman confirmed the Spanish royals were being tested due to Queen Letizia’s multiple public outings as well as advice from the local government. The King and Queen’s results will be released to the public on March 13.

Other Royals are taking precautions as well. Prince Charles has been bowing and his son, Prince Harry was spotted using an elbow bump while greeting people during the Commonwealth Day service.