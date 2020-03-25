🔥Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses China as spike of more than 700 deaths registered in 24 hours🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed China’s, after it registered a spike of more than 700 cases in 24 hours.

The country now has the world’s second highest tally of Covid-19 deaths, with the latest figure of 3,434 remaining behind Italy’s 6,820 toll.

China has registered 3,287 deaths since the outbreak began in late December.

Spain’s health ministry confirmed there were 738 fatalities from the coronavirus since Tuesday morning, the steepest increase of the death toll since the pandemic hit the country.

The number of reported deaths from the virus rose to 3,434 from 2,696 on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases soared to 47,610 from 39,673 on Tuesday.

More than 5,000 people have recovered, the ministry added.

The outbreak has hit Spain and put a tragic strain on its healthcare system, especially in the central region around Madrid, with one third of the positive cases and roughly half of the casualties.

The country has since converted hotels into makeshift hospitals and an ice rink in Madrid is being used as a morgue.

In typically bustling Barcelona, figures walking around with blankets, mattresses or tents punctuated the eerie emptiness.

Spain’s homeless told The Associated Press they feel more abandoned than ever as everyone else hunkers down at home.

“It is as if there has been a nuclear explosion and (people) are all sheltering in the bunker. Only us, the homeless, are left outside,” Gana, 36, said.