🔥Spain's coronavirus death toll jumps by 849 overnight in highest daily rise since outbreak began🔥

Spain has seen its biggest jump in coronavirus-related deaths in a single day.

The country recorded 849 deaths in less than 24 hours, putting the total death toll since the outbreak began at 8,189.

According to Spain’s health ministry, the number of cases rose to 94,417 on Tuesday from 85,195 on Monday.

Spain is the second worst-hit country in Europe for cases of Covid-19, after Italy.

Makeshift morgues have been set up in Madrid to cope with the surging death toll (Getty Images)

On Monday, Spain became the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

The Spanish government extended its total nationwide lockdown by a fortnight on Thursday, until April 11, with people only allowed to leave their homes for essential supplies or work.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has topped 700,000 as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States.

Spain and Italy are still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or near their intensive care bed limits and 14% of its 88,000 reported infections are medical workers.

Italy and Spain account for more than half of nearly 38,000 Covid-19 deaths worldwide and the US has the most confirmed cases in the world at 164,610, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.