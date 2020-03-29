🔥Spain coronavirus death toll soars again by 838 in one day to 6,528🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Spain’s coronavirus death toll has soared again by 838 to hit 6,528.

The country has also recorded another 6,549 cases, bringing the total amount to nearly 79,000.

Fatalities in the Mediterranean nation – where the daily rate has doubled since last Sunday – are now second only to Italy, where 10,023 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home for a fortnight.

Makeshift morgues have been set up in Madrid to cope with the surging death toll (Getty Images)

It marks a toughening of lockdown measures that have already been in place there for two weeks, with police roadblocks in force and all schools and non-essential shops shut.

It comes as Spain and Italy demand help from their European Union neighbours as they battle a crisis unseen since the Second World War. The two countries alone account for more than half of the world’s death toll.

A surge in Europe helped contribute to global cases passing 600,000 on Saturday. Elsewhere on the continent, confirmed infections in Germany have risen by 3,965 to 52,547, with another 64 deaths meaning 389 have died

The country’s Robert Koch Institute, which oversees disease control and prevention, said the data excludes the large regional states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse and Saarland.

In France, the death toll has risen to 2,314 – up from 1,995 on Friday – prompting Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to admit the virus was “submerging our care system”.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

Britain experienced its deadliest day yet on Saturday with 260 fatalities in one day, as cases passed 17,000.

The US now has the most cases in the world – 115,000 – with more than 1,900 deaths, although some officials have put this down to testing.

Earlier Trump U-turned on imposing a quarantine on New York – which alone has 52,000 cases – after a backlash from its governor Andrew Cuomo, who has already brought in strict social distancing measures.