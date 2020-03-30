🔥Spain becomes third country to confirm more coronavirus cases than China as death toll rises by 812🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Spain has become the third country to confirm more coronavirus infections than China, with 85,195 cases diagnosed since the outbreak began.

According to the latest figures, 812 people died after contracting the virus between Sunday and Monday, bringing the country’s death toll to 7,340.

Spain has a confirmed total of 85,195 cases, up from 78,797 yesterday, the country’s health ministry said.

Monday’s figures show a slight drop in the number of people dying from the virus – 838 people died from Covid-19 between Saturday and Sunday, and 832 between Friday and Saturday.

Spain has now joined the United States and Italy in having more cases than China, which had confirmed 82,156 cases as of Monday.

The US has 140,000 confirmed cases, while Italy has almost 100,000 infections.

Italy’s death toll reached 10,800 on Sunday.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told all non-essential workers to stay at home for a fortnight.

It comes as a health official said on Monday that Spain’s health emergency chief, Fernando Simon, had tested positive for coronavirus.