🔥Space Jam is coming to Netflix in March 2020🔥

Space Jam starring Michael Jordan and Bill Murray is coming to Netflix in March 2020! Watch the movie before the sequel starring LeBron James is released in theaters in 2021.Everybody get up, it's time to slam now! Space Jam is coming to Netflix next month!Netflix shared the full list of new movies and shows coming to the streaming service in March 2020. Space Jam starring Michael Jordan was on that list.You can start watching the film on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. It will be one of about 35 movies added to the streaming service on the first day of the month.For those who haven't seen this movie, Space Jam premiered in theaters in 1996. It became a cult classic over the years, and now, LeBron James and Ryan Coogler are making Space Jam 2. In the original film, Michael Jordan has retired from basketball, but he's brought back to the game by Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes who need to win a basketball game against the Mon-Stars, aliens who have stolen the talents of Charles Barkley, Mugsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, Shawn Bradley, and Patrick Ewing. Jordan tries to help the Looney Tunes defeat the Mon-Stars.This was one of my favorite movies as a kid, and I just watched it recently. I think it holds up well, honestly. There are some rough moments, but overall, there's still a lot to love about this movie, especially Bill Murray's appearance.I'm not as high on Space Jam 2, though. I mean, I'm definitely going to watch it. LeBron is actually a really good actor. He hasn't been in a lot of TV and movies yet, but from what I've seen, he definitely has talent.Coogler is also super talented. He's delivered in every movie he has worked on, including Black Panther. If there's someone who could land Space Jam 2, it's probably him.We don't know how long the movie will be available to stream on Netflix, so you better watch this movie as quickly as soon as you can.Will you be watching Space Jam on Netflix in March? Spread the word about the classic movie coming to the streaming service.