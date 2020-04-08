🔥Space Force season 1 release date on Netflix, cast, photos and more🔥

Space Force season 1. Image courtesy Aaron Epstein/Netflix Space Force starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow is coming to Netflix sooner than expected!While initial rumors seemed to indicate the debut season of Netflix’s new workplace comedy would be arriving on Netflix on the final day of May, Netflix has since confirmed the official premiere date for the series hailing from The Office‘s Carell and Greg Daniels.Below, we shared the confirmed release date for the series on Netflix, along with the cast, synopsis, and more.Space Force season 1 release date on NetflixIn speaking with the You Made It Wierd with Pete Holmes, star Ben Schwartz initially reported season 1 would drop on Netflix Sunday, May 31; however, Netflix has since announced the official premiere date. The good news? Space Force season 1 is coming to Netflix sooner than anticipated, even if by only a few days.As confirmed by Netflix, Space Force season 1 will be dropping on Friday, May 29 – which puts the premiere date a few days earlier than expected.With so many shows set to wrap their runs in mid-to-late April, it’s likely May will be a slower month for new releases making Space Force‘s late May premiere something fans can look forward to in an otherwise slower month. It could also help the show to get off to a strong start, which should help set the series up with better renewal odds.Space Force season 1 synopsisAlthough Netflix is generally good for releasing detailed plat synopsizes for its new and original series, the Space Force season 1 synopsis is slightly on the vague side.Here is how Netflix officially describes its new office comedy: A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military.Although Netflix’s official synopsis does not provide much information about the show itself, we’ve since come to learn more about the show’s concept through the official cast information.Space Force season 1 castLeading the Space Force season 1 cast is the former star of The Office, Steve Carell who stars as four-star general Mark R. Naird whose life is thrown an unexpected curveball in the form of an assignment to oversee the newest branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. As revealed by Deadline: Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.Joining Carell is Friends alum Lisa Kudrow, a brilliant casting move that is sure to pull together fans of the two fan-favorite comedies. As announced by Netflix, Kudrow is set to appear in a recurring role as Carell’s wife Maggie Naird.The series also stars Noah Emmerich, Don Lake, John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Jimmy O. Yang.