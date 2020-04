🔥Space Force season 1 release date on Netflix, cast, photos and more🔥

Space Force season 1. Image courtesy Aaron Epstein/Netflix Space ForceĀ starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow is coming to Netflix sooner than expected!While initial rumors seemed to indicate the debut season of Netflixā€™s new workplace comedy would be arriving on Netflix on the final day of May, Netflix has since confirmed the official premiere date for the series hailing fromĀ The Officeā€˜s Carell and Greg Daniels.Below, we shared the confirmed release date for the series on Netflix, along with the cast, synopsis, and more.Space Force season 1 release date on NetflixIn speaking with theĀ You Made It Wierd with Pete Holmes, starĀ Ben Schwartz initially reported season 1 would drop on Netflix Sunday, May 31; however, Netflix has since announced the official premiere date. The good news?Ā Space ForceĀ season 1 is coming to Netflix sooner than anticipated, even if by only a few days.As confirmed by Netflix,Ā Space ForceĀ season 1 will be dropping on Friday, May 29 ā€“ which puts the premiere date a few days earlier than expected.With so many shows set to wrap their runs in mid-to-late April, itā€™s likely May will be a slower month for new releases makingĀ Space Forceā€˜s late May premiere something fans can look forward to in an otherwise slower month. It could also help the show to get off to a strong start, which should help set the series up with better renewal odds.Space Force season 1 synopsisAlthough Netflix is generally good for releasing detailed plat synopsizes for its new and original series, the Space ForceĀ season 1 synopsis is slightly on the vague side.Here is how Netflix officially describes its new office comedy: A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military.Although Netflixā€™s official synopsis does not provide much information about the show itself, weā€™ve since come to learn more about the showā€™s concept through the official cast information.Space Force season 1 castLeading theĀ Space ForceĀ season 1 cast is the former star ofĀ The Office, Steve Carell who stars as four-star general Mark R. Naird whose life is thrown an unexpected curveball in the form of an assignment to oversee the newest branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. As revealed by Deadline:Ā Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and ā€œSpacemenā€ are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.Joining Carell isĀ FriendsĀ alum Lisa Kudrow, a brilliant casting move that is sure to pull together fans of the two fan-favorite comedies. As announced by Netflix, Kudrow is set to appear in a recurring role as Carellā€™s wife Maggie Naird.The series also starsĀ Noah Emmerich,Ā Don Lake,Ā John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Jimmy O. Yang.