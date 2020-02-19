🔥Spa of the week: Jiva Spa at St James' Court, a Taj Hotel in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In the heart of Westminster, just minutes from the St. James Park tube station, you’ll find the St. James Court Hotel. The hotel is part of the Taj Hotel group – which own over 100 hotels worldwide.

Taj’s signature Jiva spa can be found in a number of its hotels and on March 1 this year it opened the Jiva spa at St. James Court Hotel – the first in Europe.

Walking through the hotel and courtyard before descending to the spa, you’ll find dark cosy décor lining the halls that lead to the treatment rooms and the spa’s facilities.

Open to both hotel guests and the public, guests of the spa – which was designed by London’s Emma and Ross Perkin of Emil Eve Architects – will be able to use the luxury relaxation area that includes a vitality pool, steam room and shower, with two treatment rooms and a couple’s suite. We recently visited for a post-work massage that promised a night of deep sleep afterwards.

The vitality pool at the Jiva spa (Taj Hotels/St. James Court)

Famous for:

The Jiva spa experience centres around luxurious treatments derived from ancient Indian wisdom, culture and royalty. Jiva means ‘inner force’ and has been rooted in India’s rich heritage of wellness for centuries. The Jiva spas blend ancient techniques and unique ingredients to calm the mind, body and spirit.

With the first UK spa now open, Jiva has teamed up with Temple Spa to create an indulgent and varied spa menu, merging the exotic charm of the East with a British twist.

The treatment:

To celebrate the opening, we tried out one of Jiva’s signature experiences – Sushupti or ‘Dreamless Sleep’, which is now available at the central London location.

With products containing Indian herbs, pure essential oils and ancient botanical ingredients, the two-hour experience begins with a soothing footbath followed by a full-body scrub. After your therapist has scrubbed down every inch of you, you can expect – as per the site’s description -to be whisked into a ‘warm bath of nourishing raw milk, enhanced with rose essence and rose petals’. Yet, if your treatment room doesn’t have a bath in it (like ours) this will be replaced with pouring the milk over yourself while in the shower. The result will leave your skin feeling silky smooth and glowing.

As you lay back down on the treatment table, your therapist will ask about the pressure of your massage and begin the full-body rub. Before the treatment, you will be able to note problem areas and your therapist will be sure to pay careful attention to these during the massage. While you can opt for a softer version, a deep tissue massage is also available to help ease out back and shoulder strains.

The massage will end with a soothing face and scalp massage, leaving you more than ready for a good night’s sleep at the end.

A treatment room at Jiva spa (Taj Hotels/St. James Court)

Verdict:

The treatment was lovely and indulgent. The massage was thorough and the overall experience completely dreamy.

You’ll leave feeling…

Refreshed, renewed and ready for bed.

Details

The Sushupti experience is £180 for the two-hour experience. tajhotels.com/