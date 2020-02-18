🔥Spa of the week: Carey's Manor and Spa, New Forest🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

A countryside hotel in the sleepy village of Brockenhurst, Sen Spa at Carey’s Manor is the perfect detox after a week of urban excess.

Under two hours from London, the 77 room hotel, three on-site restaurants and spa is nestled firmly in the center of the New Forest. With 140 miles of walking trails to wander while breathing in clean, pollution-free air, and a great local food scene, it’s no surprise this leafy corner of south-west Hampshire is a hit with those looking to escape the city.

Famous for:

Carey’s Manor has won numerous awards for its five star spa complex. The pleasingly low-lit hydrotherapy suite boasts a crystal steam room, ice room, experience showers, herbal sauna, an expansive hydrotherapy pool as well as a fully equipped gym and 14-metre swimming pool illuminated with a glittering ceiling reminiscent of a starry sky. Aim to spend a good part of the day here – there’s so much to enjoy you’ll thank yourself for sacrificing a Saturday morning lie-in.

The treatment:

We tried out one of the newly launched CBD facials along with a signature treatment, the Sen vitalising body massage.

The facial kicks off with three drops of CBD oil under the tongue which is supposed to enhance deep relaxation throughout the treatment. Using products from organic Hungarian brand Eminence, my facialist started with an acai face cleanse before gently exfoliating the face and décolletage. A beautifully scented manuka honey mask was then massaged into my face using warm, smooth rose quartz. More massage and masks for skin healing and hydration followed, and anti-ageing eye treatments, before a plumping moisturiser and silky citrus lip balm were slathered on.

I love anything that involves my face being stroked or massaged, so the generous amount of time spent gently rubbing and smoothing products onto my skin was perfect for me. The entire treatment was so incredibly relaxing that when the time came to move into the adjoining treatment room for the tension-vanquishing deep tissue massage, I was in somewhat of a trance.

Verdict:

There is an extensive treatment menu here that actually delivers – skin felt radiant and nourished and any aches and pains were deftly relieved by the vitalising massage. Top marks for the skilled, attentive team behind Sen Spa – they make what is already a luxury self-care sanctuary a truly tranquil experience.

You’ll leave feeling…

Like you could drift off to sleep – be sure to book into the hotel so that a king-size bed is only a few steps away.

Details:

CBD treatments start at £80 with rooms at Carey’s Manor from £158, careysmanor.com