🔥Southwest Airlines removes sick passenger over coronavirus concerns🔥

January 26, 2020 | 6: 01pm | Updated January 26, 2020 | 6: 02pm

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight in Las Vegas wore masks over their mouths as another traveler was escorted off the plane after showing flu-like symptoms.

The airline confirmed to Fox News that while the move was made out of “an abundance of caution,” it was also made “in light of recent concerns for the coronavirus.” The ill passenger had reportedly recently traveled to Beijing.

Medical officers met the plane when it landed in Las Vegas, NBC 4 reports. According to the news outlet, the passenger was referred to a medical facility for evaluation. They had reportedly been screened for the virus in Mexico and Las Vegas.

The passenger was released after medical evaluation.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines confirmed, “Local medical personnel met Flight 2889 once it arrived at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport from Las Vegas on Saturday due to reports of an ill customer. Out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the recent concerns of the coronavirus, our crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for responding to concerns to ensure the customer, and those traveling with them, receive the assistance or support they may need.”

Fox News previously reported that amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has displayed posters explaining the symptoms in both English and Chinese at 14 American airports to raise awareness of the ongoing virus.

The “health alert,” directed at travelers from Wuhan, China, instructs people to consult with a doctor if they’re suffering from a fever, cough or difficulty breathing within two weeks of leaving the now-quarantined city.