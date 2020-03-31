Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags

Southwest Airlines unveils new look. Photo by Stephen M. Keller/Courtesy Southwest Airlines.

WASHINGTON — Southwest Airlines Co. said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.The U.S. airline, the dominant passenger carrier at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was canceling 1,500 flights a day in April.Southwest said it will preserve more than 80% of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection.Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Here’s where to keep track of Sunday’s developments.

At least 100 inmates will be freed from the St. Louis County Justice Center over concern about spreading the coronavirus. Another six deaths in Missouri and Illinois were reported. And the Missouri governor wants a federal disaster declaration. Some of Wednesday’s developments in the pandemic.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

Jobless claims nationwide soar to 3.3 million and explode in Missouri. More calls to free prisoners during the pandemic. The Four Seasons hotel in St. Louis shuts down. Some Illinois community health centers could close because of the virus. These are some of Thursday’s developments.

A member of the family, Jane Weinhaus, teaches at a Creve Coeur preschool where three other teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spokesmen for both the police and the mayor’s office declined to comment on the health status of public employees.

Missouri mobilizes the National Guard to help with the state’s COVID-19 response. A St. Clair County woman becomes the first virus death in the Metro East. Lincoln County reports its first two cases. Build-a-Bear closes all its stores. And business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. These are Friday’s developments.

Storms should end by Saturday night and yield to a spectacular Sunday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

The county on Wednesday reported four new cases of people with the coronavirus. It has so far recorded one death, a man in his 70s.

Southwest Airlines unveils new look. Photo by Stephen M. Keller/Courtesy Southwest Airlines.