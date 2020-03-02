🔥South Korean church faces murder probe over spread of coronavirus as religious leader apologises🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

South Korea is seeking to bring murder charges against the leaders of a secretive church at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

It comes as one of the church’s leaders apologised for the disease’s spread.

The east Asian nation is facing a ballooning virus pandemic with 4,335 people now reported to be suffering from the illness.

The country reported another 586 cases on Sunday alone as their death toll rose to 26.

Of the new cases in South Korea, 377 were from the southeastern city of Daegu, home to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to which most of South Korea’s cases are said to have been traced.

In January, some members of the church are said to have visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease emerged late last year.

Lee Man-hee does a deep bow while apologising at a press conference (REUTERS)

The Seoul government asked prosecutors to launch a murder investigation into leaders of the church, a movement that reveres founder Lee Man-hee.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said that if Mr Lee and other heads of the church had cooperated, preventive measures could have saved people who have died.

“The situation is this serious and urgent, but where are the leaders of the Shincheonji, including Lee Man-hee, the chief director of this crisis?” Mr Park said in a post on his Facebook page late on Sunday.

Seoul’s city government said it had filed a criminal complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, asking for Lee and 12 others to be investigated on charges of murder and disease control act violations.

Mr Lee apologised on Monday that one of the church’s members had infected many others, calling the epidemic a “great calamity”.

The global death toll has risen over 3,000 (REUTERS)

“We did our best but was not able to stop the spread of the virus,” he told reporters.

It was not immediately known how many of South Korea’s dead were directly connected to the church.

Meanwhile, the global death toll rose above 3,000 with reports of the disease now in 90 countries.

Although world stock markets regained some calm as hopes for global interest rate cuts to soften the economic blow of the virus steadied nerves after last week’s worst plunge since the 2008 financial crisis

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the epidemic, closed the first of 16 specially built hospitals, hurriedly put up to treat people with the virus, after it discharged its last recovered patients, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu (AP)

News of the closure coincided with a steep fall in new cases in Hubei province, but China remained on alert for people returning home with the virus from other countries.

“The rapid rising trend of virus cases in Wuhan has been controlled,” Mi Feng, a spokesman for China’s National Health Commission, told a briefing.

“Outbreaks in Hubei outside of Wuhan are curbed and provinces outside of Hubei are showing a positive trend.”

The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 86,500 people, the majority in China, with most in Hubei.

Outside China, it has in recent days spread rapidly, now to 53 countries, with more than 6,500 cases and more than 100 deaths. Italy has 1,694 cases, the vast majority in the wealthy northern regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

Iran’s number of reported cases rose to 1,501 on Monday, with 66 deaths.

Global factories took a beating in February from the outbreak, with activity in China shrinking at a record pace, surveys showed on Monday, raising the prospect of a coordinated policy response by central banks to prevent a global recession.

The global spread has forced the postponement of festivals, exhibitions, trade fairs and sports events, crippled tourism, retail sales and global supply chains, especially in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned Britain is set for widespread infection.