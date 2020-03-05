A medical worker sprays disinfectant on a basket containing medical waste at Keimyung University Dongsan INFIRMARY where patients of the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 receive treatment in Daegu, South Korea, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, day hook decrease from the prior, taking total infections to 5,766.

The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the herpes virus were reported, bringing the full total to 35.

Officials said hospitals in the hardest hit areas were still struggling to support the brand new patients.

The U.S. military command in South Korea reported two new cases, for a complete of six cases in soldiers, employees or people linked to the roughly 28,500 troops stationed in the united kingdom.