South County residents gives their two cents on the next county police chief

Members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissions listen to residents’ input during a public forum at the Hazelwood Early Childhood Center on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Hazelwood. The public was invited to share their thoughts as the county selects its new police chief. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Residents here on Wednesday told the county police board they want a new chief who has integrity, understands the county’s communities and has already proven himself or herself to be a leader, among other suggestions.One by one, residents in south St. Louis County took turns at the microphone at The Pavilion at Lemay to address the county Board of Police Commissioners as it launches a search for the next police chief.“What might be the most important is decisiveness,” said Marion “Monty” Monteleone of south St. Louis County, a retired county police captain. “You can’t have a chief that grapples back and forth on how he thinks it should be done. The people who work for him and the community should know exactly how he’s going to operate and how he makes decisions.” Wednesday’s meeting was the second held by the newly appointed board following Chief Jon Belmar’s announcement that he plans to retire. Last week, the board met in North County, where residents said they were looking for a chief they could trust. Some spoke about racism they said they experienced from officers.Belmar’s resignation came after a $20 million verdict on Oct. 15 in favor of one of his sergeants, who sued Belmar and the county for discrimination over his sexual orientation. After a negotiation with the county, Sgt. Keith Wildhaber will be awarded $7 million followed by an additional $3.25 million by Jan. 31, 2021.Missouri Rep. Bob Burns, D-St. Louis, asked the board on Wednesday to pick a new chief from within the police department. “(You need) the continuity, the camaraderie that’s necessary to pull this off after you have a popular chief that is retiring,” Burns said. Nearly all of the residents who spoke at the South County meeting focused on continuing what they said were positive traits of the police department and chief.Bridget Walsh Moore, a democrat who is running for state representative, said she wants a chief to focus on officer training. “I’m from a police officer family. There’s nothing more important than the safety of our officers,” Moore said.“I want to make sure that no matter who is chosen that they will support proper training for de-escalation and proper handling of situations, rather than brute force, and focus on community development,” she said.The last meeting for county residents to speak to the board about the next police chief will be March 10 at Parkway North High School.

