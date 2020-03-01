🔥South Carolina primary: Boost for Joe Biden as he scores crucial wins ahead of Super Tuesday🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden has been handed a major boost in the race to secure the Democratic nomination after a landslide win in the South Carolina primary.

The 77-year-old former vice-president declared “we are very much alive” as he celebrated the crucial victory, which comes two days before Super Tuesday, a pivotal moment in the campaign .

The win, boosted by a surge in support among African American voters, ends the winning streak for Left-wing rival Bernie Sanders, who came second in Saturday’s vote and who remains in the lead overall.

In a speech at a victory rally in the state capital Columbia, Mr Biden said: “For all of you who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind this is your campaign.

“Just days ago the press and the pundits had declared this candidacy dead.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on stage after declaring victory in the South Carolina (Getty Images)

“Now, thanks to all of you – the heart of the Democratic Party – we just won, and we’ve won big.”

South Carolina is the fourth state to vote in the months-long primary season, after Mr Sanders previously won primaries in Nevada and New Hampshire and virtually tied for first in Iowa.

On Tuesday, voters in 14 states and two other constituencies will award a third of the total number of presidential delegates, which eventually determine the Democratic nominee who will challenge President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Mr Biden poses for photographs with supporters at his victory rally (REUTERS)

This is Mr Biden’s first-ever victory in a primary in what is his third run for US president and will allow him to make the case that he is the best-placed moderate Democrat to take on Mr Trump.

In his speech, Mr Biden – who ran unsuccessful campaigns for president in 2008 and 1988 – attacked Mr Sanders without naming him.

“Folks, win big or lose, that’s the choice,” he said. “Most Americans don’t want the promises of revolution. They want more than promises. They want results.”

Bernie Sanders came second in the South Carolina primary (AFP via Getty Images)

He urged voters to elect “a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obama-Biden Democrat”.

Mr Biden won 48.4 per cent of the share, ahead of Mr Sanders on 19.9 per cent and billionaire hedge-fund manager Tom Steyer on 11.3 per cent.

It is Mr Steyer’s best performance of the primaries, but he will now end his campaign, leaving seven candidates in the running.

Mr Sanders, the Vermont senator, said after the results: “Tonight, we did not win in South Carolina. That will not be the only defeat. A lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all.”