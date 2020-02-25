🔥South Carolina Democratic debate live updates🔥

Seven Democratic candidates for president will meet on the debate stage in Charleston, South Carolina, in a debate hosted by CBS News. It’s the last time the candidates will face off before Saturday’s critical South Carolina primary — and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.”CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell and “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by “Face the Nation” moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner after his resounding victory in Nevada, which came after a win in New Hampshire and a popular vote lead in Iowa. It’s a must-win state for Joe Biden, who came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire before coming in second in Nevada. Biden had a 28-point lead in South Carolina the fall, but has narrowed down to a slim single-digit lead. According to the CBS News Battleground Tracker on February 23, Tom Steyer rocketed to third place in the state with 18%, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 12%. Pete Buttigieg, who finished with the most delegates in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, also needs a win after finishing third in Nevada. But he was polling fifth in the state with just 10% of the vote.

What to read before the debate

How to watch the Democratic debate

Date: Tuesday, February 25Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Watch on TV: The debate will air on CBS stations.Live stream online: Stream on CBSN via the video player above or across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can also watch live on CBS All Access with a free trial. The debate will be live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Analysis and spin room: Coverage of the spin room will begin at 10 p.m. ET and will be carried on CBS stations, CBS All Access, CBSN and in the video player above.Live updates: Follow along on here CBSNews.com.

What voters want to ask the candidates

Ahead of the debate, CBS News asked voters across the country about what questions they would like answered by the field of Democratic candidates. Their questions covered everything from immigration, to climate change, to health care. Shannon Creswell said she switched from being a Democrat to an Independent “due to the DNC failures on the current platform.”She said she wanted to ask candidates, “if you were the nominee, how as the de facto leader of the Democratic party, would you do damage control… and woo back people like myself?”Read more about questions to the candidates here.

Biden still leads with black voters in the state

Among black voters in South Carolina, Biden still holds a lead, although his lead has narrowed since November. According to CBS News Battleground Tracker on February 23, Biden had 35%, followed by Steyer at 24% and Sanders at 23%. Biden has lost ground with white voters, too. He led with whites in November, but Sanders does now.