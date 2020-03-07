🔥South by Southwest festival canceled over virus fears🔥

FILE – In this March 13, 2019 file photo, David Byrne takes part in the “Reasons To Be Cheerful” featured session during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival. Mayor Steve Adler announced a local emergency that effectively canceled the annual event. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — The South by Southwest festival, an iconic Austin event that annually attracts more than 100,000 music fans, technology buffs and pop culture enthusiasts to the city’s downtown each March, has been called off this year amid growing global fears about a possible coronavirus pandemic.The city of Austin issued an order Friday that effectively forces the cancellation of the event, Austin Mayor Steve Adler said at a news conference.The cancellation — just seven days before the 2020 festival was scheduled to start next Friday — comes as SXSW organizers faced public pressure to scrap it, as well the prospect of a substantially diminished event anyway because a lengthy list of companies and speakers already dropped out.The cancellation constitutes a financial hit to downtown restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses, many of which have come to count on free-spending attendees of the sprawling yearly conference.It also could be a big blow for SXSW itself, a private company that has held the event since 1987, depending on its insurance coverage and how it opts to handle possible requests for refunds.For the broader Austin metro area, however, the development is much less significant, at least from an economic perspective. A report commissioned by SXSW last year pegged the economic impact of the 2019 festival at about $356 million — which would account for about a quarter of 1% of the region’s estimated $150 billion annual economy.