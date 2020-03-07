🔥South by Southwest festival canceled due to coronavirus🔥

By Stephen Gandel

The upcoming South by Southwest festival has been canceled because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, officials in Austin, Texas, announced Friday.

The move to pull the plug on the popular music and technology industry conference is the latest in a number of notable events in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world that have been called off due to the coronavirus. South by Southwest is one of the biggest public conferences of the year, with about 75,000 registered guests. The city — which said there were no confirmed cases of the virus in Austin — cited risks including the planned arrival of visitors from international locations that have faced outbreaks of the virus.

The announcement comes only days after a number of major companies, including Apple, Facebook, Intel and Netflix had pulled out of the event.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival cancelled.The Associated Press contributed to this report.