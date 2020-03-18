🔥South Africa star Pieter-Steph du Toit saved from leg amputation after rare injury, doctor confirms🔥

A doctor has detailed how an extremely rare injury could have cost World Rugby Player of the Year and South Africa World Cup-winner Pieter-Steph du Toit his leg.

Versatile Springbok flanker Du Toit is currently sidelined after being hurt on club duty for the Stormers during their 33-14 Super Rugby loss to the Blues in Cape Town earlier this month.

The injury was described in subsequent reports as a build-up of blood following bad bruising to his thigh that required two separate operations.

However, Stormers team doctor Jason Suter has now lifted the lid on just how serious the problem was and the swift steps taken to ensure that Du Toit did not require a life-changing and career-ending amputation.

“He had a medical emergency after the Blues game,” Suter told reporters, as reported by Sport24. “He had a haematoma that developed into an acute compartment syndrome. It’s incredibly rare – there have been only 43 (cases) listed in the literature.

“It’s a medical emergency because if you don’t pick it up early they lose blood supply to the leg and they lose the leg.

“Within 15 minutes of him coming off the field and assessing him, we realised that he was at risk of this particular rare condition. He was taken straight to Vincent Pallotti Hospital [in Cape Town] where he had a vascular surgeon waiting and he was operated on that night.

“It’s very unusual, very rare but they had to cut through the muscle to release the pressure and they were only able to close that leg 10 days after his initial injury.”

Stormers head coach John Dobson praised the actions of Suter, adding that he believes Du Toit could have realistically lost his leg were it not for the timely intervention, stating that half the recorded cases of the condition have ended that way.

Thankfully the 27-year-old – who saw off competition from compatriot Cheslin Kolbe, England’s Tom Curry, Alun Wyn Jones, Ardie Savea and Joe Taufete’e to be crowned World Player of the Year following South Africa’s World Cup triumph in Japan in November – is now said to be recovering well and expected back in approximately three months time, based on the surgeon’s report.

Like many sports leagues across the world, Super Rugby is currently suspended for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.