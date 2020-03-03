🔥Sounds Like Mark Ruffalo Still Wants Hulk’s Rematch With Thanos🔥

It’s an interesting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re currently occupying the interim period between phases, anxiously awaiting what the studio has in store for the next slate of movies. There are tons of questions about what’s coming next, especially as Disney+’s live-action shows will help to further flesh out the MCU. There were recently rumors that Mark Ruffalo might pop up in the She-Hulk series, and it sounds like he’s also waiting on another big moment: a rematch with Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opened with Thanos’ assault on the Asgardian ships, which happened to have a Hulk in tow. The big green Avenger had a brief tussle with the Mad Titan, but Thanos quickly knocked him out. Hulk remained in hiding for the rest of the movie, while Endgame revealed Smart Hulk. Unfortunately, Mark Ruffalo’s character never got to face Thanos again during the final conflict. When speaking about his possible return to the MCU, Ruffalo seemed to reference a fight with Thanos, saying:

I always think you can do more. There’s a lot of characters and everyone had to have their moment. And there’s a lot of new people. I’m waiting for a rematch.

Many Marvel fans out there can agree that they’d love to see that rematch as well. The Russo Brothers included everything and the kitchen sink in Avengers: Endgame, but the Hulk’s rematch with Thanos was not one of them. But given the movie’s ending, how would a rematch even be possible?

Mark Ruffalo’s comments from his recent appearance at C2E2 in Chicago (via Comic Book) are sure to excite the countless Marvel fans who are dying to see the two behemoths of the shared universe duke it out once again. Before Infinity War hit theaters, Hulk seemed like a prime choice to lay some pain on the Mad Titan and stop Thanos from accruing the Infinity Stones. But their battle was surprisingly quick, which highlighted just how strong Josh Brolin’s villain truly was.

Ultimately Thanos perished (for real) during Avengers: Endgame, as Tony sacrificed himself to snap the Mad Titan and his forces out of existence for good. So that might make it a bit difficult for Mark Ruffalo and the fans to get their wish for another Hulk/Thanos fight…at least in live-action.

The MCU is going to dip its toes into the world of animation in Disney+’s upcoming series What If…? The highly anticipated show will explore what might have been if events in the shared universe went differently, and will feature characters and actors reprising their roles. We’ll see Peggy Carter as Captain America, T’Challa as Star-Lord, and even a zombie Steve Rogers. So maybe Season 2 would allow Hulk and Thanos to meet again.

It should be interesting to see which characters pop up throughout the course of Phase Four and beyond. It’s a whole new world, and for once actors like Mark Ruffalo aren’t sure when Hulk will be back on screens. But the latest report of his possible involvement in She-Hulk is delighting the fans, who are eager to see how the small screen helps expand the MCU overall.

Black Widow will kick off Phase Four on May 1st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.