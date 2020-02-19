🔥Sounds Like Halloween Kills Is Going To Really Expand The Franchise🔥

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for the past few years, as movies are released to critical and box office success. Many of the biggest modern hits have come to us from Blumhouse Productions, including Get Out, Split, Insidious, and Don’t Breath. The studio also recently turned its attention to the classics, with David Gordon Green’s Halloween becoming a record-breaking hit back in 2018. Two more movies have been green lit, with Halloween Kills arriving this coming October. And it sounds like it’s going to greatly expand the franchise in the process.

Blumhouse is crafting a bonafide Halloween trilogy, coming from the directer/ writer duo of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride. Jason Blum is a producer on those projects, and recently teased how Halloween Kills would be a bigger film than its predecessor. As Blum explained during a red carpet interview,

Halloween Kills is a very big movie. I can tell you that. The canvas of Halloween Kills is very large.

Well, that’s certainly intriguing. While Jason Blum was careful not to actually reveal anything about the upcoming slasher sequel, it looks like the movie is going to be a larger one than 2018’s. Buckle up horror fans, Haddonfield is about to get a little bigger.

Jason Blum’s comments come from his conversation with TooFab on the red carpet of the new movie Fantasy Island, and are sure to excite the hardcore fans of the franchise. John Carpenter’s original Halloween came out back in 1978, so there are generations of moviegoers invested in the story, eager to see how Laurie Strode and The Shape continue their eternal conflict. Although Halloween Kills looks like it is going to be a bigger production than its predecessor.

Halloween Kills’ large canvas can be seen through the mysterious movie’s cast. There’s a much bigger ensemble involved this time around, including a ton of returning characters. Actors Charles Cyphers, Kyle Richards, and Nancy Stephens will all be reprising their roles from the first Halloween movie. Additionally, actor Anthony Michael Hall is joining the franchise to play an adult version of Tommy Doyle.

Jamie Lee Curtis has teased that the upcoming sequel will “unpack” the events of John Carpenter’s original, and it looks like Haddonfield will become a character of its own. All the survivors of Michael Myers’ original attack on the town are being assembled, although smart money says they won’t all make it out alive. But its an exciting ensemble, and Halloween Kills will also do some set up for the eventual third sequel Halloween Ends.

Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.