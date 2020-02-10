🔥Soul Sutras founder Sangeeta Pillai talks tackling taboos🔥

“Fighting Indian patriarchy since age three.”

So reads the motto of Sangeeta Pillai, founder of online platform for South Asian women, Soul Sutras.

Born into a traditional Indian family and growing up in the slums of Mumbai, Pillai says early life was a constant battle.

“I was the first girl in my – very traditional – Keralan family to ever have a job,” she says. “I had to fight for everything: from the right to cut my hair short to not having an arranged marriage like everyone else around me.”

“Like so many other South Asian women, I grew up surrounded by shame and taboo,” she adds. “Particularly, shame around my body, my sexual self, periods – the list was exhausting.”

Soul Sutras began as a blog, a place where Pillai could discuss these topics and encourage others to join the conversation.

“I wanted to create safe spaces for South Asian women to tell our stories, to tackle taboos in our culture,” she says. “Not just those around sex and sexuality but around getting our periods, growing up, sexual harassment, mental health and more.”

Such has been its success, the blog has now expanded to include a podcast, theatre productions, and there’s even a book in the pipeline.

Here, Future London caught up with Pillai to find out more about her ground-breaking work.

What is Soul Sutras?

Soul Sutras is a platform for South Asian women that tackles taboos in our culture.

It includes workshops, theatre shows of our Masala Monologues, our award-winning Masala Podcast, as well as books and many more upcoming projects.

What happens in the Masala Monologues?

It’s a safe space for South Asian women – a series of regular workshops held over two years where women come together, open up to each other and write stories from their own unique cultural point of view.

They write about the taboos they’ve experienced in South Asian culture and we then work together to edit, sharpen, and really shape the story into a compelling narrative.

So far they have been transformed into two theatre productions. We had Masala Monologues at The Design Museum as part of the ‘Emerge Festival’.

And also a show at Rich Mix working with South Asian actors to bring the stories to life:

What sorts of stories have emerged?

They are as varied as our lives as women are – stories not just about sex and sexuality but also getting our periods, coming out as queer or transsexual, sexual harassment, shame around the body – so many touching stories.

My big lesson through it is has been: we all feel alone but we’re really not. Once we start to share our stories with each other, the sense of sisterhood and support we get from each other is so life affirming.

What led you to launch the Masala Podcast?

There aren’t enough strong female South Asian voices in the British media.

I won a Spotify competition to create a podcast and I launched Masala Podcast – a show for South Asian women to talk about all those things that we’re not supposed to talk about in our culture – with a live show on October 8 at Rich Mix in Shoreditch.

(Sangeeta Pillai)

On each episode, I speak to brave and beautiful women: burlesque dancers, drag queens, mental health specialists, erotic novel lovers, acclaimed writers – as well as queer and non-binary actors.

I also talk about my own experiences, growing up in a traditional Indian family, discovering and learning to love my own body, and my sexuality.

What has been the feedback?

Incredibly positive – almost daily emails and social media messages from listeners telling me how important the podcast is to them.

Is it true you are working on a book?

Yes! Masala Monologues is an anthology featuring essays and stories written by fabulous South Asian women, including Shazia Mirza, Asifa Lahore, Poorna Bell, Anita Sethi and many other powerful voices.

They’re writing about the taboos that they’ve faced, from their unique cultural point of view.

Where would you like to take Soul Sutras in the future?

My vision is to bring together South Asian women from all over the world together and create a massive community to support one another.

To create a global platform where we can share our unique cultural stories through various media: podcasts, books, audio books, events, theatre shows, creative workshops and more.

I want Soul Sutras to be a place where South Asian women feel heard – a safe space where we can celebrate our culture and challenge the cultural taboos that hold us back.