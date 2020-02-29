🔥Sorry We Missed You🔥

|

Release Date:

March 4, 2020

| Not Rated

Starring:

Alfie Dobson, Charlie Richmond, Christopher John Slater, Debbie Honeywood, Harriet Ghost, Julian Ions, Katie Proctor, Kris Hitchen, Linda E Greenwood, Mark Burns, Maxie Peters, Rhys Stone, Ross Brewster, Sheila Dunkerley

Summary:

Ricky, a former laborer, and his home-attendant wife Abby—who lost their home in the 2008 financial crash—are desperate to get out of their financial distress. When an opportunity comes up for Ricky to work as his own boss as a delivery driver, they sell their only asset, Abby’s car, to trade it in for a shiny new white van and the dreamRicky, a former laborer, and his home-attendant wife Abby—who lost their home in the 2008 financial crash—are desperate to get out of their financial distress. When an opportunity comes up for Ricky to work as his own boss as a delivery driver, they sell their only asset, Abby’s car, to trade it in for a shiny new white van and the dream that Ricky can work his way up to someday owning his own delivery franchise. But the couple find their lives are quickly pushed further to the edge by an unrelenting work schedule, a ruthless supervisor and the needs of their two teenage children. [Zeitgeist Films]… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:

101 min