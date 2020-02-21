🔥Sore elbow limits Goldschmidt’s throws in fielding drills, will start spring at DH🔥

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt gathers balls after a drill on report day for St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — An ache in his right elbow a few weeks before the start of spring training has Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt easing into fielding drills and could influence his early appearances in Grapefruit League games.Goldschmidt said he had some discomfort in his throwing arm in the weeks leading up to the official start of spring training, and he stopped throwing a few days before camp. In drills this week, he has limited his throwing, and on Thursday the Cardinals had Rangel Ravelo take the grounders during drills that required the first baseman to throw hard to second base. As exhibition games begin Saturday, Goldschmidt will start at designated hitter, and he will be the DH again Monday.“I can obviously throw and do that — just want to be smart this early in camp,” Goldschmidt said. “It’s fine. I think just being smart and trying to limit the throws a little bit to make sure the soreness is fully gone and doesn’t turn into something that is serious. Nothing out of the norm.”Goldschmidt described his current throwing progression as strengthening his arm. He did throw 10 to 12 times to second base Thursday without issue.Some other morning news and notes from Cardinals camp:• The pitching plan for Saturday’s game starts with Jack Flaherty (two innings, 35 pitches), and then Dakota Hudson will follow (two innings, 35 pitches). Lefties will follow with Brett Cecil (one inning or 25 pitches, whichever comes first), Kwang-Hyun Kim (one inning, 25 pitches), Evan Kruczynski (one inning, 25 pitches), and then Rob Kaminsky (one inning, 25 pitches). Genesis Cabrera is also scheduled to be available.