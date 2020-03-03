🔥Sophie Turner: I worried Joe Jonas was 'a catfish' before our first date🔥

Sophie Turner has admitted that she initially feared Joe Jonas was a “catfish” before their first date.

In a new interview with Elle UK, the former Game of Thrones star, 24, revealed that she agreed to meet up with the boyband star, 30, after he sent her a message on social media.

They met in a bar in Camden while he was in London on a UK tour in 2016, but Turner brought her friends along in case Jonas was not who he seemed.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything,” she told the magazine.

Turner admitted she was worried Jonas was a “catfish” (Arthur Elgort/Elle UK)

“I thought he would be such a dk. I took all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I was worried he could be a catfish or… I don’t know what.

“I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe.”

When Jonas arrived, Turner was pleased to see that he “didn’t bring security,” recalling: “He brought a friend and they drank just as hard as the rest of us.

The Game of Thrones star married Jonas last May (Arthur Elgort/Elle UK)

“I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored.

“It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk – it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Cover star: Turner appears in the new issue of Elle (ELLE UK/ARTHUR ELGORT)

The couple got engaged in 2017 and got married in a surprise ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Awards.

Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin were in attendance alongside DJ Diplo, who livestreamed a video on Instagram.

The pair then tied the knot again in a more lavish style the following month at a chateau in France, with Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star and close friend Maisie Williams acting as a bridesmaid.

Reflecting on her marriage, Turner told Elle that “the only thing that’s changed” since the wedding is “having this incredible sense of security.”

“Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ – they solidify the relationship,” she added. “I love being married.”

