🔥Sophie Turner criticises Evangeline Lilly and others for refusing to self-isolate: 'don't be f**king stupid'🔥

Sophie Turner proved herself the true Queen in the North in an Instagram live, where she criticised celebrities such as Evangeline Lilly for refusing to self-isolate.

Accompanied by her husband Joe Jonas, she told her fans “don’t be fking stupid” and seemingly referenced a recent controversial post made by Lilly – who claimed she was prioritising her “freedom” over her life.

She said in the livestream, “Stay inside, don’t be fking stupid, even if you count your freedom over – I don’t know, what is it? Your health.”

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (@sophiet)

As Jonas wandered around in the background and agreed with her, she continued, “I don’t give an F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea,” she said.

The Game of Thrones’ comments appeared to be a response to Antman and The Wasp star Lilly, who revealed that she was not self-isolating despite being immunocompromised and living with her father – who is currently suffering from Stage 4 leukemia.

She shared a picture of herself having a cup of tea, in which she revealed she had just taken her kids to gymnastics camp despite the White House declaring that all Americans should self-isolate earlier in the day.

After receiving backlash, she responded to a comment, “I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage 4 leukemia. I am also immune-compromised at the moment.

“I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices,” she continued.

Evangeline Lilly said the isolation calls were too close to ‘Marshall Law’ (AFP/Getty Images)

She also appeared to have a conspiracy theory that self-isolation had something to do with the presidential election, as she said, “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with. They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia and insanity we are experiencing,” she continued.

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” Lilly said.

Another to share similar sentiments was High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, who was seen in a controversial Instagram video complaining that self-isolation “’til July sounds like a bunch of bullst.”

Continuing that “yeah, people are gonna die” and that it was “inevitable”, she later deleted the video after receiving swift backlash and released a video apology claiming that her words had been “taken out of context” – continuing that she was “insensitive and not at all appropriate.”

Vanessa Hudgens apologised after a controversial video calling isolation ‘bullst’ (Sky News)

As of this morning, at least 341,000 have been infected with coronavirus while 14,700 have died of it globally according to John Hopkins University.

American states such as Ohio and countries including India, Italy, Spain and France have enforced lockdowns to contain the spread of the pandemic.