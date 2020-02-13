🔥Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship timeline: From how they met to their wedding in France🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There’s no denying Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ status are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Not only do they both have successful careers in acting and music, respectively, they are also incredibly loved up – regularly sharing snaps with each other on Instagram and supporting one another in their work.

What’s more, to prove they are the ultimate bad-ass couple, the pair eloped in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in 2018 for an almost-private ceremony (thanks for filming, Diplo).

Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship so far – from how they met, to their gorgeous wedding in the south of France.

How did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas meet?

Rumours that the pair were dating first started doing the rounds in November 2016, when Joe was spotted with his arm around the Game of Thrones star at the MTV EMAs.

In a later interview with Marie Claire, Sophie revealed they met through mutual friends.

When did they get married?

Well. As any true Jophie stans will know, Sophie and Joe didn’t just marry the one time, they got hitched twice.

The first time was on May 2, 2019 after the 2018 Billboard Awards.

Their nuptials were held in Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel and were officiated by Elvis Presley himself (aka, an impersonator).

Not only did Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin attend the ceremony, Diplo tagged along – and even leaked a video of the vows on his Instagram.

The DJ later apologised to the couple and revealed they “confiscated” his phone during the second wedding ceremony in France.

Speaking of which, the couple then had a larger, more traditional wedding in the beautiful location of Avignon.

The second wedding was attended by Sophie’s BFF and GoT co-star, Maisie Williams.

Sophie and Joe’s relationship timeline

November 5, 2016

Dating rumours circulate after Joe was spotted putting his arm around Sophie the EMAs.

November 28, 2016

An image of the pair of them – and Joe’s bros Kevin and Nick – messing around in a photobooth at a wedding was shared on Instagram by a mutual friend.

December 5, 2016

Sophie and Joe were papped hanging out in a north London pub after having a spot of lunch with Sophie’s family. Adorable.

January 1, 2017

Sophie finally shared a snap of Joe on her Instagram of Joe smoking a cigar on the back of a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming their relationship.

January 10, 2017

When asked if she was dating Joe Jonas at the Golden Globes, Sophie coyly replied: “I’m not saying anything… I’m very happy.”

February 14, 2017

Joe Jonas was spotted thirsting over Sophie when he commented on her picture with a flame Emoji.

March 6, 2017

Joe and Sophie were pictured arriving in Paris for Fashion Week HOLDING HANDS at the airport.

May 2, 2017

The couple attended the Met Gala in New York – but decided not to pose together on the red carpet.

July 1, 2017

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sophie confirmed: “I’m in a relationship, but it’s a very private relationship.”

July 5, 2017

Sophie T then opened up about her relationship with the Jonas Brother further, in an interview with Marie Claire.

The Sansa Stark actress not only revealed that she was very happy in her new relationship, but also spoke about the pressures of being in the public eye, saying: “You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl… It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news – how boring! There are really no other headlines?”

September 5, 2017

Just as her Game of Thrones character Sansa was gifted an adorable pooch by Ned Stark in the series’ opener, Sophie and Joe adopted the cutest little husky dog and cemented their relationship further.

In true Jophie style, the couple named the animal Porky Basquiat and even created an Instagram handle for it.

A few days later, Sophie and Joe were snapped in New York taking Porky for walkies.

October 15, 2017

After less than a year of dating, Joe Jonas proposed to Sophie and the pair shared a stylish snap of the engagement ring on both their Instas.

Joe captioned his post: “She said yes,” while Sophie wrote – you guessed it – “I said yes.”

April 11, 2018

When discussing her engagement with Marie Claire as part of the title’s Fresh Faces feature, the actress made a very important point, stating: “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.

“But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever.

“There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

November 1, 2018

Turner and Jonas prove they are the ultimate couple goals, as they dress as Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween.

December 4, 2018

Sophie and Joe then attended one of the biggest weddings of the year – that of Joe’s brother and bandmate Nick, and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra.

The couple had a traditional multi-day ceremony in India.

December 25, 2018

Sophie and Joe’s families come together to spend Christmas Day in Warwick, where Sophie is from.

Turner shared a sweet photo of her, the soon-to-be-in-laws and her family with her 15.4million followers.

April 4, 2019

The couple joined past and present cast members of Game of Thrones at New York’s Radio City Hall at the world premiere of the series finale.

At the event, Sophie and Joe piled on the PDA – and hilariously posed with Joffrey actor Jack Gleeson, joking he was stealing Sophie away.

March 1, 2019

The Jonas Brothers made their comeback with brand new single Sucker – and Sophie, as well as Priyanka and Kevin’s wife Danielle, starred in the music video.

In the video, Sophie wears some pretty daring outfits, furiously trims hedges and stuffs cake into her mouth at an Alice in Wonderland-style tea party.

March 26, 2019

Ahead of the Game of Thrones finale, Sophie and BFF Maisie Williams starred on the cover of Rolling Stone, discussing everything from her engagement with Joe, to her views on sexuality.

In the interview, Turner said: “I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know.

“I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age.

“I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know – I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.

“Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

March 31, 2019

Gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, Sophie revealed more details on how she and Joe started seeing each other: he apparently slid into the actress’ DMs.

“We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” she said.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

Revealing more details on their upcoming nuptials, Turner added they wanted to “keep it as low-key as possible” and make it “more of an intimate thing”.

May 2, 2019

In a surprise move, Sophie and Joe tied the knot in Vegas after the Billboard Awards.

Sophie wore a sleek white jumpsuit and veil, while Joe donned a dapper grey suit.

The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and DJ Diplo cheekily leaked video footage on Instagram.

May 7, 2019

The 2019 Met Gala in New York marked the couple’s first official outing as a married couple.

The pair wore matching black outfits with bold geometric shapes, and Sophie wore a smoky blue eyeshadow, with her hair scraped back.

May 19, 2019

HBO’s hit series came to an end (we’re still not ready to talk about it), and Sophie thanked her husband for his support.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Sophie discussed her mental health and the impact Joe had on her life: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell,” she said.

“He was like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”

At the same time, Turner said they had even broken up for a day, commenting: “It was the worst day of our lives. For a second, we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both like, ‘Never mind.'”

June 11, 2019

Sophie rocks out at Capital’s Summertime Ball, as the Jonas Brothers bring on surprise guests, Busted, to perform Year 3000 together.

June 27, 2019

Sophie shared a cheeky snap of hubby Joe Jonas in a bathtub on her Instagram Story, ahead of their second wedding in France.

June 28, 2019

The pair tie the knot…again.

This time, Sophie and Joe’s families and friends were in attendance.

July 4, 2019

Sophie and Joe shared the first official picture of their wedding day – an adorable black and white image of them walking down the aisle hand-in-hand.

July 18, 2019

Sophie and Joe give fans a peak into their honeymoon in Soneva Fushi in the Maldives.

As well as tree top walks, white sandy beaches and tennis matches in bikinis, Joe also went down a massive slide and splashed into the crystalline water of the resort.

August 16, 2019

Sophie presents her hubby a birthday cake on stage during the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour date in Washington D.C.

December 31, 2019

Sophie and Joe ring in the New Year together, wearing a jazzy pair of 2020 glasses.

January 16, 2020

Sophie stars in yet another music video for the Jonas Brothers, as they release their hit What A Man Gotta Do.

February 4, 2020

Sophie shares an adorable black and white photo of Joe kissing her forehead, along with the caption: “Happiness begins with you, bub 🌹”