🔥Sony reschedules seven releases including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Morbius, citing coronavirus🔥

Sony has rescheduled seven more film releases in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Jared Leto’s superhero movie Morbius.

Though the announcement lists only US dates, it’s thought the delays will be reflected in the UK and globally as well.

Among those Sony delayed is Afterlife, which will now arrive in US cinemas in March of next year, having originally been slated for July this summer. Spider-Man spin-off Morbius, also scheduled for a July drop, is now set to open in March 2021 as well.

They’re the latest films to be postponed following the likes of No Time To Die and Black Widow, with the coronavirus outbreak continuing to have a substantial impact on the industry.

Sony also confirmed that Tom Hanks’ World War II film Greyhound has been moved back from June, though didn’t specify a new release date, while Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood has been moved from January 2021 to October later that year.

Others affected include Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, held for a second time. Originally pushed back from March until August, it now has been moved again and will be released on January 15 2021. Elsewhere, video game adaption Uncharted has been delayed from March next year to October.

Finally, an untitled film from Sony and Marvel scheduled for an October release this year has also been moved, though no details of what or when were given.

The full list of rescheduled release dates is below:

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway January 15 2021

Afterlife March 5 2021

Morbius March 19 2021

Fatherhood October 2021

Uncharted October 2021

Greyhound Not specified

Untitled Not specified

Additional reporting by PA.