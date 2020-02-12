🔥Sony Reportedly Wants To Introduce A Bisexual Spider-Man🔥

In recent years, there’s been a growing desire from fans for the character of Spider-Man to be diversified. Into the Spider-Verse was fantastic for that, as it featured Miles Morales, the first non-Caucasian Spidey, in the lead. We still have yet to have a Spider-Man who’s part of the LGBT community, however, but current incumbent of the role, Tom Holland, has lobbied for this to happen at some point.

And it seems Sony agrees and is looking to make it a reality. We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus back in April, and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – that the studio is developing a live-action Spider-Verse movie. As you’d expect, the hook would be that it would unite Holland with his predecessors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. We’re also hearing that Sony is particularly keen on getting Garfield back, as they want to portray his version of the hero as bisexual and give him a boyfriend in the film.

Of course, this is something that Garfield would be very keen to do, as the actor said way back in 2013 that he thinks Spider-Man could be portrayed as gay. Not to mention it would also gel with where we last saw his character. You’ll recall that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended with the death of Gwen Stacey. Obviously, Peter Parker usually moves on with Mary Jane Watson. But why not give him a male partner instead?

This news of a live-action Spider-Verse flick follows our previous report that Tobey Maguire could potentially show up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to be directed by Sam Raimi. With Marvel and Sony having a tighter relationship these days, it seems possible that Maguire’s cameo in DS2, if it happens, could set up this proposed Spider-Verse project. And who knows? Maybe those Maguire references in Morbius aren’t goofs but are actually teeing up the crossover, too?

In any case, nothing is set in stone just yet and a bisexual Spider-Man is just something that’s being explored right now. But once we hear more on the situation from our sources – who also were the first ones to reveal that National Treasure 3 was happening months ago – we’ll be sure to let you know.