🔥Sony Reportedly Wants Andrew Garfield Back As Spider-Man🔥

As good a job as Tom Holland is doing on his own, Spider-Man fans would love to see him team up with his predecessors as Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Following the animated Spider-Verse movie introducing the concept of multiple Spideys to audiences, it really doesn’t seem that far-fetched that a union of the three wall-crawlers could happen. And it appears that Sony is keen on the idea.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Taskmaster would be the main villain in Black Widow – Sony is apparently raring to go with a live-action Spider-Verse film. And, yes, the plan would be for it to feature Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Interestingly, though, we’re hearing that the studio is particularly focused on getting Garfield involved again. Maybe they feel like they owe him after his Amazing Spider-Man franchise was cut short when they made a deal with Marvel to reboot the character in the MCU?

Though the Amazing duology aren’t all that well thought of, Garfield has always been a fan favorite, with many feeling that he’s unfairly overlooked in favor of Maguire and Holland. The British actor has made clear in the past that he was dedicated to playing the hero, and had to fight against corporate interference, before he was unceremoniously replaced. It would mean a lot to both the actor’s fans and probably the guy himself, then, if he was invited back.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

A live-action Spider-Verse has been rumored before, of course, so it’s not only our sources saying it could happen. What’s more, Sony’s Amy Pascal has openly stated that such a project is certainly a possibility. Honestly, if they can get all three stars together to make the movie, then they would have to be crazy not to go ahead with it as it would no doubt earn a ton of money and go down as the Spider-Man event of the decade.

At the very least, having Garfield return in some form as Spider-Man would make a lot of folks happy. And while it remains to be seen what will ultimately happen, this intel comes to us from the same sources who also said Tom Holland is now in talks for a Venom 2 cameo and John Cena is playing Dom’s brother in Fast & Furious 9, both of which we know to be true. So, we’ve no reason to doubt it.