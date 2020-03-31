🔥Sony Has Pushed Back Ghostbusters: Afterlife And More Due To COVID-19 Pandemic🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the film industry for a loop, particularly when it comes to movies that were set to come out soon. From No Time to Die to Wonder Woman 1984, this summer’s cinematic lineup keeps growing smaller and smaller, and now Sony has contributed to its diminishment by overhauling much of its 2020 slate.

The biggest delays include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was originally dated for August 7, being pushed back to March 5, 2021; Morbius, which was originally dated for July 31, being pushed back March 19, 2021; and Uncharted, which was most recently dated for March 5, 2021, being pushed back to October 8, 2021. Additionally, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, which had already been delayed due to coronavirus concerns, is now primed for January 15, 2021, while Greyhound and an untitled Sony Marvel movie, which were marked for  June 12, 2020 and October 8, 2021, respectively, are now both undated.

