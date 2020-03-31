🔥Sons welcome 'hero' nurse mum home with round of applause in heartwarming video🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The family of a nurse who works at a Welsh GP centre decided to welcome her home every day with a round of applause.

People across the UK have been paying tribute to nurses, doctors and paramedics who are working on the frontline to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Jonathan Lake, 25, posted the heartwarming video on Twitter of him and his family applauding Lynne Lake as she returned home from work at a GP centre in north Wales.

The video clips show the nurse’s family, who live in Ewloe, Flintshire, lined up by the front door as they greet her with a round of applause.

Jonathan told the Evening Standard: “My sister came up with the idea of welcoming mum home by clapping her, because the NHS is quite demanding at the best of times so now more then ever, we wanted to help our mum by encouraging her and helping her come home relaxed and full of joy.”

The 25-year-old described his mum as a “hero” on Twitter.

“She is a nurse in the NHS in Britain and is working so hard everyday! We will continue to do this every time she returns home from work,” said Jonathan in a Tweet.

Speaking about his mum’s role in the NHS, Jonathan said her work is vital in helping people at home who think they have symptoms of the virus.

“All day she is doing phone reviews with people who think they have symptoms or people who have underlining heath issues that don’t know how to get hold of their medications,” said the proud son.

“She’s doing the things people don’t think about.”

National salute to NHS staff as thousands take to balconies to express thanks

He added that after work Lynne also drops off food for her mother-in-law who is in her 80s and is unable to go shopping herself.

“She deserves so much more then this video can show,” said Jonathan.

After the government launched an appeal for people to help those who are self isolating for 12 weeks, an astonishing 750,000 people signed up in less than a week, to help vulnerable people get through the Covid-19 crisis.

The body said it was “absolutely overwhelmed” by the response to the biggest plea for volunteers in England since the Second World War.

The NHS also thanked the British public for an “emotional” display as the nation took part in a mass round of applause of health workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

Up and down the country, members of the public put their hands together for the salute to NHS staff and others who have been battling the Covid-19 pandemic.