🔥Sonos CEO reassures customers who fear their speakers will be ‘bricked’🔥

The world-leading audio firm Sonos sparked fury recently when it said that some of its expensive devices would no longer receive support.

Now CEO Patrick Spence has spoken out to reassure owners who fear their pricey equipment will soon be ‘bricked’.

He’s written an open letter to customers – but one Metro reader has also received a personal email purportedly written by Spence.

A lot of people have ploughed a lot of money into their Sonos systems, so it’s easy to understand why they were concerned when the wireless speaker pioneer said it would software updates for products launched between 2006 and 2009 would stop in May.

Customers vented their rage on Twitter after the announcement using the trending hashtag #SonosBoycott and hurled abuse at Spence.

A Metro reader who works for the UN got in touch to share an email he wrote to Sonos – and the response he received.

‘I’m French and I prefer remaining polite as much as I can,’ the Sonos aficionado wrote.

‘I believe you took a wrong decision. I too have received your email, and like hundreds (if not thousands) of Sonos customers, I am totally disappointed by this move.’

‘I have been a fantastic ambassador of your brand. Not anymore, trust me.’

He then received a message which said: ‘Thanks for being a customer.

‘That’s exactly the intent of the legacy software – for the basic services to continue (you just won’t receive new software). Apologies that wasn’t clear, we will make it so.

‘Sincerely, Patrick.’

When Sonos withdraws support in May, customers will be given the option to either continue using the products without any new updates and features in the future or buy a new Sonos product with a 30% credit for each product they trade in.

In an open letter published on the Sonos website, Spence wrote: ‘We did not get this right from the start. My apologies for that and I wanted to personally assure you of the path forward:

‘First, rest assured that come May, when we end new software updates for our legacy products, they will continue to work as they do today. We are not bricking them, we are not forcing them into obsolescence, and we are not taking anything away.

‘Many of you have invested heavily in your Sonos systems, and we intend to honor that investment for as long as possible.

‘While legacy Sonos products won’t get new software features, we pledge to keep them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible. If we run into something core to the experience that can’t be addressed, we’ll work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you’ll see in your experience.’

He added: ‘I hope that you’ll forgive our misstep, and let us earn back your trust. Without you, Sonos wouldn’t exist and we’ll work harder than ever to earn your loyalty every single day.’